‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Shares ‘Bittersweet’ BTS of Her Final Shooting at Flagstaff Set

Sister Wives star Christine Brown gives an update on filming season 18 by sharing a behind the scenes in Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine says the feeling is “bittersweet” after filming the last confessionals at the Flagstaff set. What does the future of Sister Wives look like now?

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine moves to Utah after her divorce from Kody Brown

The main storyline of Sister Wives Season 17 revolved around Christine’s decision to divorce her husband, Kody Brown, after 27 years of marriage. Christine decided she could no longer be happy living in a loveless marriage. Season 17 documented the fallout of Christine’s choice inevitably impacting the entire family.

The family moved from Lehi, Utah, to Las Vegas, Nevada, and eventually settled in Flagstaff, Arizona. Christine has been advocating to move the family back to Utah, but because of the state’s investigation against Kody, it wasn’t an option for her to move back until after her divorce.

So the first thing Christine did after selling her house, her furniture, and her share of Coyote Pass, she moved to a new home in Murray, Utah. She since started a new life in Utah with her 11-year-old daughter Truely Grace Brown, where she’s closer to her parents, her children, and grandchildren.

Christine Brown shares behind the scenes of her final time filming in Flagstaff

On December 27, Christine posted a TikTok video of her final shooting in Flagstaff. She captioned the video, “I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I travel back-and-forth for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!”

In the TikTok video, Christine showed off the behind-the-scenes of the set in Flagstaff, where the Sister Wives confessionals have been filmed for many seasons. “This is the last day that I’m on the set in Flagstaff and it is a little bittersweet. This is the couch right here that I’ve sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings,” she said.

Christine showed off the set, which is actually in a garage of a home. The Sister Wives star shows off the other side of the set which is where they keep their clothes and where the crew and producer sits. “The cameras are usually right there. this is where the producer sits. And it’s in a garage actually. So there’s the door to the garage. But this is the entire set,” she explained. “Today this is it. Bye Flagstaff,” she concludes.

Christine started filming ‘Sister Wives’ in her Utah home

Christine said in an interview post-divorce from Kody that she promised him she’d continue filming the show. In November, Christine showed a behind the scenes of her filming for the first time in her home. Perhaps season 18 will premiere sooner than expected since there is more interest now that all of the OG wives have left Kody.

Unfortunately, there is no telling when the new season will air. There is no rhyme or reason to the Sister Wives seasons’ air dates. The gaps between seasons can be anywhere from a few months to a year. And TLC usually only gives the audience a few weeks’ notice before the season starts.

While it does feel like a chapter is closing, fans are excited to see Christine in Sister Wives Season 18 as she lives life on her terms. In the meantime, fans can catch Christine on her mini-series, Cooking with Just Christine, on TLC Go.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.