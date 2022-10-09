‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Shares the ‘Empowering’ Breakup Songs She Jammed to During Her Separation From Kody

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about the songs that empowered her during her separation from her husband, Kody Brown. With songs from pop-icons Kelly Clarkson to Lady Gaga, the Sister Wives star found comfort in these empowering breakup songs.

Christine Brown’ Sister Wives’ | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown separates from her husband, Kody Brown

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine makes the tough decision to break up with her husband, Kody, after over 27 years of marriage. In the premiere episode of season 17, Christine said her marriage began to crumble during their time in Lehi, Utah, even before they started filming Sister Wives Season 1. For over a decade, Christine said her marriage to Kody was “sad.”

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

So when Kody and Christine’s marriage changed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Christine asked Kody if he was interested in having an intimate marriage with her. He shrugged, and that was when Christine knew it was over. To Kody’s surprise, she told h he was no longer allowed in her bedroom and moved his belonging out of the house.

O Sister Wives Season 17, Christine tells her sister wives about her decision to leave. While it’s not the easiest decision, Christine wishes she had left Kody in 2011.

Christine shares her ’empowering’ breakup playlist

On October 8, Christine shared a “car confession” on her Instagram Stories. She tells her followers, “So the last couple of years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on, it’s always about songs about like ‘your love’ and ‘forever love,’ and things like that. And I just remember thinking, ‘Ugh.’ So I made this empowering playlist.”

In a TikTok, Christine revealed that her daughter’s music was too focused on finding love, so she named the empowering playlist “Songs to listen to when Ysabel’s songs are driving me crazy.” Check out Christine’s TikTok below:

Christine says her breakup playlist includes Kelly Clarkson songs such as ‘Since U Been Gone’ and ‘Stronger.’ She said, of course, there are also songs from Pink and Lady Gaga. “I have an incredible, incredible playlist.” She asked her followers which songs helped empower them in dark times.

All about Christine Brown’s new life post-separation

After Christine announced her divorce to the public on November 2, 2021 (via Instagram), she revealed that she moved to Murray, Utah, to be closer to family. She donated all her furniture and left behind her old life in Flagstaff, Arizona. Now, Christine lives in one side of a $1.1 million duplex with her 11-year-old daughter, Truely Brown.

Since leaving Kody, Christine has been able to spend much more time with her children and Janelle’s children, who also live in Utah. She has been enjoying her time with her granddaughter, Avalon, and eagerly awaits Mykelti and Tony Padron’s twins, expected in December 2022.

Christine continues to use her story to empower and inspire women to find their voices again. Fans can keep watching Christine’s journey on Sister Wives Season 17.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

