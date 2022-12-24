‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Found It ‘Super Embarrassing’ to Learn That Kody Wasn’t Attracted to Her

Sister Wives Season 17 has been a doozy. After decades of marriage, Christine, Janelle, and Meri’s marriages to Kody Brown have all ended. Now, Kody is just left with one wife, Robyn, and he’s refused to take accountability for his actions, but the former wives aren’t holding back.

Christine is talking about the humiliating moment she learned that Kody wasn’t attracted to her, which prompted her to pull the trigger on their divorce.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 has revealed Kody’s vicious feelings about Christine

Though Kody and Christine’s marriage had been strained for some time, Sister Wives Season 17 has revealed the businessman’s true feelings about his ex-wife. During a Sister Wives: One on One episode, Kody called Christine, a “game player.”

“From the time we were married — manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things,” he said. He even accused Christine of sabotaging a potential reconciliation with his ex-wife Meri. He explained,

I was trying to reconcile with Meri. And Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I’m in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri. And Christine lost her s— that day. She’s comes to our family party and leave yelling to one of the kids that she was in a loveless marriage. This is two years before she kicks me out.”

Christine from ‘Sister Wives’ found it super embarrassing that Kody wasn’t attracted to her

Hearing that Kody wasn’t attracted to her and that he, in some ways, was “disgusted” by her was initially extremely embarrassing for Christine. “It was terrible to hear. And it’s super embarrassing,” she said during the One on One episode. She added,

I just got to thinking you know what? It really just goes both ways. I really just wasn’t attracted — after he said that I was kind of like, ‘Oh, well then I’m done. It’s over.’ It was almost a relief. I’m not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you’re not attracted to me. So everything that I’ve done for you and for the family means nothing.

Still, when Christine decided to leave, that didn’t stop Kody from going ballistic.

Christine says hearing that Kody wasn’t attracted to her empowered her to leave

Though she was initially embarrassed when her then-husband revealed he wasn’t attracted to her, it also encouraged Christine to look at her life. She came to the realization that she no longer needed to be in her marriage and that she could forge her own path ahead. As a result, she’s since divorced Kody and moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah.

“If you really haven’t been attracted to me, and if you really didn’t really want a relationship with me, and you didn’t really want to spend time with me … it was almost like this burden got lifted,” she explained on a recent episode of the Reality Life With Kate Case podcast. “And I was like, ‘Alright, then it’s time to move on.’”