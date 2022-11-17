‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Throws Shade at Robyn in New TikTok Video About Cereal

A central discussion lately on Sister Wives fan forums is how badly Robyn Brown treated Christine Brown’s children. After some old Sister Wives clips have resurfaced showing how terribly Robyn treated her sister wife’s children, Christine makes a statement by eating cereal on her Tiktok video. Of course, Sister Wives fans picked up on the subtle shade immediately. Let’s break it down.

Robyn and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn gets mad at Ysabel for eating cereal as a snack

Throughout the seasons, Kody Brown has accused Christine and his other wives of mistreating his fourth wife, Robyn, and not accepting her and her three children into the family. However, it seems that the opposite is actually true.

This clip, from season 2, episode 3, shows a different side to Robyn. One who is agitated with Christine’s children in her house, eating her food.

Fans reposted an old Sister Wives clip to Reddit showing the moment Robyn gets upset with Christine’s daughter Ysabel Brown for eating cereal as a snack while at her house. Christine’s son, Paedon Brown, and her daughter, Ysabel, are both pouring themselves a bowl of cereal.

Robyn yells, “Ysabel, you guys, this should be a snack, not a meal,” and grabs the bowl away from her. Check out the clip below (via Reddit):

This isn’t the first time Robyn has been upset about the other children, wives, and even the film crew eating the food at her house. In one Sister Wives clip, Robyn had a sign on the refrigerator indicating that if anyone wanted food, they must first ask her or her then live-in nanny, Mindy. Check out that sign below (via Reddit):

Christine posts a TikTok of her eating cereal

Christine is paying attention to the discourse on the Sister Wives Reddit because just hours after fans posted this clip, Christine posted her video. On November 16, Christine posted a random video of herself eating cereal as a snack. Check out the Tiktok below:

She captioned the post, “That’s just something about Cheerios as a snack! Guilty pleasure! What’s your favorite cold cereal?” Christine sides with her daughter that Cheerios are a snack while sending a message to Robyn regarding the years of mistreatment her children endured under her supervision.

‘Sister Wives’ fans react to Christine’s obvious shade

Of course, Sister Wives fans picked up on Christine’s shade. On the show’s Reddit, fans reposted the TikTok with the caption, “Apparently cereal can be a snack OR a meal. I feel like Christine is throwing shade.”

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Of course, fans were thrilled to see such obvious shade thrown by Christine, who has spent many years in her marriage to Kody keeping quiet. One fan commented, “Yes, this is definitely shade! I love it!”

Another fan wrote, “Shots fired & I’m here for it!!! Maybe she just feels like she is finally in a safe place to defend herself and her children when she really didn’t feel that in the past.”

Whether Christine is lurking on the subreddit page for Sister Wives or not, she found out about the clip that outraged fans. The TikTok video is definitely a response to Robyn; Christine is saying so much by saying so little. Way to go, Queen Christine!

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

