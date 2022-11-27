‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Thinks Janelle Also Left Kody A ‘Long Time Ago’

Christine Brown’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, believes that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown also left Kody Brown. She thinks it happened a “long time ago,” based on these signs. Here’s what she had to say.

Janelle and Kody Brown’s relationship is ‘unraveling’

In the preview for the December 4 episode of Sister Wives, Kody gets aggressive with Janelle while discussing their marriage. “You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage Janelle,” he tells her. She tells the cameras, “Ok, I’m spittin’ mad now.”

“Maybe this is not a good fit. Maybe this doesn’t work,” he tells her. Then Kody suddenly brings up his fourth with Robyn Brown and compares his two wives’ loyalty. “I have somebody in my life who is fundamentally loyal to me,” Kody says to Janelle. “I’m not going to become Robyn,” an angry Janelle tells the camera.

Kody admits that his marriage to Janelle is “unraveling.” Meanwhile, Janelle is asking herself why she’s even still trying to make her marriage work anymore

Why Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, thinks Janelle left Kody already

Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, is an ex-polygamist who now assists victims of polygamy through her Second Choices Coalition nonprofit. She reveals what she thinks about Janelle’s marriage to Kody.

Kristyn revealed to InTouch, “As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle’s] similar to, in Meri [Brown] s situation where she’s just staying in a marriage that’s not really a marriage.”

“I don’t think they’ve had a marriage for a long, long, long time. It’s just platonic,” she said of Janelle’s marriage to Kody. “That’s pretty obvious that they really haven’t been together in a long time, at least marriage-wise,” she said.

Kristyn, an ex-member of the Mormon fundamentalist sect called the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), explained some rules regarding divorce in their religion. She claims “it’s worse for men to divorce their wives,” than it is for the woman to decide to leave.

“That’s why [Kody] wants them to leave,” she explains. “If they’re going to, if they kick him out, then they are looked down upon much worse. Kody’s got to get them to [leave on their own].”

Other signs that Janelle left her marriage to Kody

On October 22, 2022, Janelle and Kody’s oldest child, Logan Brown, married his fiancée Michelle Petty. As shown in the wedding photos, Kody was on the bride’s side with Robyn and her children, while the rest of the family was on Logan’s side. As the groom’s father and mother, this looked like a clear indication to Sister Wives fans that Janelle is no longer in a marriage to Kody.

In November, Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, went on Instagram Live via her friend’s account and discussed her family’s complicated relationships. One of the questions in the Live asked about Kody sitting next to Robyn at Logan’s wedding instead of Janelle. Gwendlyn replied: “Obviously, he sat next to his wife.”

Another fan asked Gwendlyn if Janelle left Kody too, but since she is not allowed to speak on that, her friend chimed in and replied for her. “Well, she already did leave,” she said. Check out the TikTok video below:

Also, in 2022 Janelle spent her third consecutive Thanksgiving separate from her husband, indicating she’s chosen her kids over him. While some fans aren’t so sure that Janelle had the courage to leave her marriage, Christine’s Aunt believes that it’s been over for quite some time.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

