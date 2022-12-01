‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Near-Death Experience Recounted in Season 1

In Sister Wives Season 1, Christine Brown revealed she had a miscarriage before she had her daughter, Truely Grace Brown, that nearly took her life. Here’s everything we know about Christine’s near death experience.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 1 | TLC

Christine Brown had a miscarriage before Truely

About a year before having her sixth and final child, Truely, Christine suffered a miscarriage and she nearly died. As documented in Sister Wives Season 1, Episode 3, 37-year-old Christine went to get a check-up during her pregnancy. She’s nervous that she will have complications due to her age.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 1 | TLC

“I had a miscarriage over a year ago. And I’m not sure my body is OK. I’m not sure my body is going to work like it should. I hemorrhaged, and I passed out. And it was really horrible,” Christine recounted.

Janelle said Christine ‘could have died’ from her miscarriage

In Sister Wives Season 1, episode 4, Christine is giving birth to Truely. All of her sister wives are nervous about her having a safe delivery. “I was surprised that Christine said she was gonna have another one,” Janelle said during her couch interview with sister wives, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown.

“Christine had a miscarriage. I guess it was maybe a year ago. She got up in the middle of the night and actually hemorrhaged,” Janelle revealed.

“It was really scary. She could have died, I suspect,” she said. “She’s always had very easy pregnancies. And this one was really scary. Everything was going fine, they went to hear the heartbeat [but] the heartbeat wasn’t there. They a few days later, she miscarried,” Janelle revealed.

Christine gives birth to Truely in a hospital

After having such a life-threatening miscarriage, Christine decided to go against the polygamist tradition of having home births and went to the hospital. “With all the complications with her age, I’m kind of glad to see her go to the hospital,” Janelle said.

“I’ve had very competent home births. She has too. They’ve been great experiences. But I think when there’s any risk like that, most midwives would say ‘I’m not taking you.’ I was kind of glad she decided to go the hospital route this time,” Janelle revealed.

With the help of an epidural, Christine gave birth to a healthy baby girl. She said the delivery was easy compared to her five other natural births.

Many Sister Wives fans forgot about Christine’s life-threatening miscarrage as it was only mentioned once in season 1. One thing is for sure, Sister Wives wouldn’t have been the same without Christine there.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

