‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Top Book Recommendations Reveal Her Love for ‘Trashy Scottish Romance Novels’

Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown reveals the books that got her through her divorce from Kody Brown, including her go-to self-help books. The 50-year-old mother of six also admits she has a soft-spot for “trashy Scottish romance novels.” Here’s what the Sister Wives star had to say about her specific book choices.

Christine Brown reveals her love of ‘trashy Scottish romance novels’

In a recent Cameo (via Reddit) for a fan, Christine revealed the books that made her become the person she is today. The Sister Wives fan-favorite shared some good recommendations for people searching for meaning and purpose in their life. Check out the video below:

She suggested books such as Outwitting the Devil: The Secret to Freedom and Success by Napoleon Hill, The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis, The Universe Has Your Back by Gabriel Bernstein.

Surprisingly, in addition to these incredible novels, she admits to reading her fair share of romance novels. “I read tons of Scottish romances. Tons of trashy Scottish romance novels,” she admitted. “In fact, Gwendlyn and Ysabel, every birthday, Mother’s Day, Christmas, whatever — they always get me trashy Scottish romance novels,” the mother of six revealed in the Cameo. “They’re fabulous,” Christine concludes.

‘Sister Wives’ fans react to Christine’s book recommendations

After seeing the Cameo from Christine, Sister Wives fans were blown away by how happy she looks after leaving her marriage to Kody Brown after nearly 27 years. “Dang, Kody lost a good one. She’s amazing!” one fan commented on the video.

Many fans were shocked by Christine’s book choices. One fan wrote commented on the C.S. Lewis novel surprising them the most, since it’s not a “fluffy feel good” read.

Other fans were thrilled to read the Christine reads romance novels, specifically the Scottish. kind. One fan wrote, “Yes girl! Im here with the trash romance novels. I have to say it must be a special kind of hell to read about such romance and love and then he stuck with Kody.”

Christine Brown’s bookshelf becomes a focus on ‘Sister Wives’

In the first episodes of Sister Wives, Christine and Kody had difficult conversations about the logistics of their divorce in front of a bookshelves in the office of her Flagstaff, Arizona home. Interestingly, Christine’s bookshelves became quite the topic of discussion amonst Sister Wives fans.

One eagle-eyed Sister Wives fan actually compiled a list of all of the books visible in Christine’s collection. As it turns out, Christine’s library tell a lot about her relationship with Kody and the rest of the family. The book topics range from forgiveness, trapped emotions, reading body language, to books about enneagram personality types.

Thanks to these books, she was able to leave her toxic marriage to Kody. Christine has become a role model for women empowerment and fans can’t get enough.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

