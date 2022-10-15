‘Sister Wives’: Christine Foreshadows Robyn Ripping the Family Apart in Season 1 Episode 1

In the premiere episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown seems to foreshadow Robyn Brown’s slow destruction of the family in Season 1 Episode 1. Kody Brown’s 2nd wife, Christine, cautions polygamists be steer clear of women joining plural families who are only there for a man and not a family.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 1 | TLC

Kody and Robyn start courting

In the very beginning of Sister Wives, Kody is beaming with pride when he introduces his family to the world. His love for each wife comes through the screen. The episode takes the viewers through each wife’s daily routine to showcase how the family of 16 functions. Kody is currently married to Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and together have 12 children, with one on the way.

At this point, Kody is a couple of months into his courtship with Robyn. The then-30-year-old Robyn already has three children — Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora — from her previous marriage to David Jessop. Kody said the most challenging part of the courtship was the distance. Robyn lived four hours away by car from the Brown family. The problems are already starting within the family, as Kody’s wives are upset with him being off visiting Robyn.

Christine said some women only want the man, not the family

In the episode, Christine shows the cameras her daily routine, which consists of taking care of all the domestic duties at home while the other wives work. Christine is taking care of all 12 children while very pregnant with her youngest daughter, Truely Grace Brown.

Christine tells the cameras about how growing up in a polygamist family inspired her to want to be in a plural family. “I honestly wanted sister wives more than a husband for a good time of my life.”

In a confessional, Christine explains how she always wanted to be a 3rd wife because it was the most straightforward role to fill. But while she was crazy about Kody, she didn’t just marry him for marriage. “I wanted the whole family. I didn’t just want Kody. No, I wanted everything,” Christine said.

Then Christine seems to foreshadow Robyn ruining the family’s dynamic with this warning. “There are situations where a girl will come into a family and just want the guy, and it rips the family apart. I wasn’t interested in that. I wanted the family. That’s what I was interested in,” Christine cautioned.

Christine was hesitant to add another wife

Of course, Christine tries to support Kody in courting another wife. However, she admits that she is hesitant. “I like three wives a lot. And I’m kind of more hesitant [about] adding another wife. I like it easy. And so I kind of like just having three,” Christine said.

In the last minutes of the episode, Kody goes to visit Robyn. She tells the cameras, “Kody’s my soulmate. I love him.” Then the two go on a date at a diner, where both are giddy with love.

“I don’t want to be a boat rocker. I don’t like my boat rocked. And so, no, a little hesitant to accept another wife. But if it happens, then she just has to be absolutely amazing. Otherwise, it might be a little difficult,” Christine says with an eyebrow raised to the camera.

Now that Sister Wives fans know the fate of Robyn joining the family, resulting in Christine divorcing Kody, it’s almost eerie to watch. Christine warned other polygamists to be cautious of the type of woman Robyn eventually became. Did Christine know all along?

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times Kody Brown Neglected His Daughter Ysabel’s Needs for Robyn