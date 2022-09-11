‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says Kody Choosing Robyn As His ‘Favorite Wife’ Ended Their Marriage

In a preview for the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine Brown calls out her then-husband, Kody Brown, for having a “favorite wife.” She thinks that Kody’s preference for his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, was what caused her marriage to fall apart.

Christine says she’s only intimate with Kody ‘a couple times a year’

In the premiere episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Kody and Christine sit down and have their first discussion about their marriage after she moved his stuff out of her house. Christine tells Kody the lack of intimacy is too much for her, and she wants to separate. Kody believes they should be able to continue their marriage platonically for the sake of their children. Check out the clip below:

Christine calls out Kody for the lack of closeness in their marriage. But Kody argues that the reason why they’re not intimate is that she’s not a good sister wife. “You and I have intimacy and love in the relationship. I’m sorry it’s conditional based upon being part of a plural family,” Kody tells Christine.

“A couple times a year doesn’t work for a marriage,” Christine says to Kody. “You say ‘a couple times a year’ feels like an accusation,” he replies. Christine admits that even if Kody wanted an “intimate marriage” with her, she wouldn’t be interested because she doesn’t trust him. Kody says that even if Christine was devoted to plural marriage, he wouldn’t trust her.

Christine says Kody having a ‘favorite wife’ ended their intimacy in their marriage

Christine says that when plural marriage was really good, it was because she felt secure in her place within the marriage and with Kody. She then began feeling “displaced” and “hopeless” after Robyn came into the picture. Now Kody is telling her that her lack of relationship with Robyn is causing him to be “turned off” by the idea of an intimate marriage.

“You are an a****** to think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how you feel I’m treating other people. And you don’t find me attractive. I think you’re looking for excuses,” Christine says about Kody.

“I think that what it comes down to, I think he has a favorite wife… And that’s why all of this is like it is. And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough. So there’s nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous,” the Sister Wives star concludes in the clip.

Is Robyn Kody’s ‘favorite wife’?

In the new Sister Wives episode, Christine says that since she was pregnant with their youngest daughter, Truley, her marriage to Kody has been on the rocks. As Sister Wives fans know, Robyn was being courted as a fourth wife when Christine was pregnant, when they were still living in one big house in Lehi, Utah.

During this time, Kody spent a lot of time driving back and forth to see Robyn in another state and preparing for their marriage. Meanwhile, a very pregnant Christine was left alone with their other five children. Christine said needed help and didn’t receive any support from Kody.

When Robyn was added to the family, Christine felt abandoned. And so, ten years later, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit, history repeated itself. Kody spent the entire pandemic with Robyn in her home and decided it was too big of a risk to visit the other wives. Once again, leaving Christine feeling abandoned by Kody for his “favorite wife.”

For years Sister Wives fans have noticed Kody’s blatant favoritism toward Robyn. Fans are excited to finally see Christine standing up for herself after all these years.

Sister Wives Season 17 premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

