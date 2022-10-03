‘Sister Wives’: Christine Stands Her Ground in Custody Battle With Kody Over Truely — ‘He Doesn’t Get 50/50’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, battle over custody of their 11-year-old daughter, Truely Brown. Kody demands that the custody agreement be 50/50, but Christine is frustrated that now he suddenly shows interest in seeing his daughter. She stands her ground and refuses to let him make the decisions regarding her daughter’s future.

Christine tells her sister wives her plans to take Truely to Utah with her

In the October 2 episode of Sister Wives Christine tells her sister wives her plans to move out of Utah with Truely. Janelle is concerned with how the kids are going to adjust. “Truely’s going to be fine. She’ll miss everybody, of course. And it’s going to be hard taking her from Kody. It’s hard. Don’t get me wrong.” Christine says.

Janelle asks if Truely will ever come back to Flagstaff again. But Kody immediately rejects the notion of Christine taking Truely to Utah. “Oh no, you can’t take her from me, because we’ll have to have a shared custody. It’ll have to be 50-50,” Kody tells Christine.

Kody demands he gets 50/50 custody with Truely

“I don’t know how that works. I’m just not gonna sit here and have her do this without objecting to it and saying, well we’ve gotta work something out for her custody,” Kody says in the interview.

During the discussion, Christine tells him that they’ve already discussed the custody agreement with Truely and that he agreed to let her go with her to Utah.

He said, “I never said it was okay that you were moving. You just talked about moving.” But Christine disagrees, saying that he already agreed to let her go. “That doesn’t just mean you just run with Truely, and all of a sudden Truely’s out of my life.”

Christine doesn’t understand why Kody is suddenly interested in seeing Truely

Kody insists that he needs to be able to keep that connection with Truely. “I’m going to have to be involved in Truely’s life. And you can’t actually stop me from being in her life. So I don’t know what your intention was with moving with her,” Kody tells Christine.

To the cameras, Christine talks about how ridiculous it is for Kody to demand he gets 50-50 custody of their daughter. “I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved in my kids’ lives now that I’m leaving? Now he wants 50-50 time with them? Well, hell. He could’ve had 50-50. time with us the whole f***ing time we lived here. If he wanted 50-50, he should’ve been around more. He doesn’t get 50-50. He hasn’t been around enough for that.”

She told Janelle that the siblings that Truely is closest to are the ones that live in Utah, not the ones in Flagstaff. She belives that moving there is what is best for both her and her daughter.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

