‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Brown Claims Robyn is ‘Worse in Person’

As Sister Wives Season 17 finale approaches, Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, is spilling all tea. The 21-year-old reveals that her father, Kody Brown’s fourth wife and rumored ‘favorite wife,’ Robyn Brown, is even “worse in person.”

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Robyn has been deemed Kody’s ‘favorite wife’

In 2011, when the Brown family went public about their polygamist lifestyle, Kody added his fourth wife, Robyn, to the family. For years, Christine’s six children have watched their mother struggle to feel important in her marriage to Kody. After Robyn’s arrival, Christine had to overcome many issues with jealousy to try to make her marriage work.

However, Christine spent the first half of her marriage to Kody as the designated housewife, taking care of her six children along with Janelle’s six children. She never got preferential treatment for being the last wife. If anything, Christine had the most thankless job of all of the wives, being a full-time homemaker and mother to 12 children.

While Christine was dealing with post-partum depression after the birth of her last child, Truely Grace Brown, Kody was off on an 11-day-long vacation he planned with Robyn.

The differences between Christine’s honeymoon and marital experience versus Robyn’s are stark. Christine never had a honeymoon with Kody. And for years, Christine struggled to feel important to Kody, who finally admitted to not being attracted to her and only marrying her out of obligation.

Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, claims Robyn is ‘worse in person’

It’s been difficult for many Brown children to handle watching Kody neglect their mothers, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, while having a fully functioning and happy marriage with Robyn. Kody has invested all of his time with Robyn and their 6 kids, which has caused his other children to resent him. While Kody thinks Christine is the “pied piper” and is leading the kids away from him, they’re all tired of witnessing the favoritism toward Robyn and her children.

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon account (via Reddit), she answered questions about the family dynamic to her patrons. One fan asked Gwendlyn, “Hi, you mentioned in one of the replies you don’t like Robyn. Curious to know why?” She replied, “Is there an all of the above option? lol i don’t like to trash talk people but she’s worse in person.” Check out the post below:

Gwendlyn reveals more information about Robyn

On November 8, Gwendlyn went live on her friend Sarah’s Instagram account to discuss the family drama with her followers. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody made the family follow a very strict protocol that went beyond the CDC recommendations. One fan asked if Robyn was behind the rules, and Gwendlyn affirmed this statement. “Yes. I think,” she says.

Another fan asked if Robyn had a job or not. Gwendlyn says, “She runs the My Sisterwife’s Closet thing. But [the] funny thing is, she makes her girls, or last I checked, she makes her girls do all of the work,” Gwendlyn reveals. She then realizes the website for Robyn’s business shut down many years ago. She then speculates that her job is just the show. “Otherwise, how would she pay for the nanny?” she asks.

When fans kept asking questions about Robyn, that’s when the Live ended. Gwendlyn didn’t want “drama,” so she didn’t want to mention Robyn’s name. At least now it’s confirmed that Gwendlyn doesn’t like her at all.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Hints Janelle Brown Also Left Kody