‘Sister Wives’: Christine’s Daughter Gwendlyn Hints Janelle Brown Also Left Kody

In a recent Instagram Live, Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, seemingly confirms that Janelle Brown has left Kody Brown. In the Live, the 21-year-old Sister Wives star reveals new insider information regarding the Sister Wives show and her opinion on many of her family members.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown | TLC via Youtube

Gwendlyn hints that Janelle Brown has left Kody

Gwendlyn joined her friend Sarah’s Instagram Live while the duo hung out in a hotel room. One follower asked if Kody is as “abusive” as he seemed on the show. She replied that he’s “nicer on the show” but that he’s “healing” and getting “better.”

She thinks it’s simply because he has fewer wives. “I think the strain of having so many wives. And like forcing himself to believe in something that he wasn’t really for, kind of made him more upset,” she said in the Live.

One of the questions in the Live asked about Kody sitting next to Robyn at Logan’s wedding instead of Janelle. She replied, “Obviously, he sat next to his wife.” Gwendlyn’s sarcastic response made it seem that Robyn is the only “wife” to Kody, meaning he no longer has a functional marriage with Janelle.

One fan asked Gwendlyn if Janelle was leaving Kody too, but since she is not allowed to speak on that, her friend chimes in. “Well, she already did leave,” she said. Check out the TikTok video below:

Gwendlyn also revealed that Logan and Michelle’s wedding seating for the family was assigned. She said it’s because “there are so many people in the family that don’t talk to each other.” As shown in the wedding photos, Kody was on the bride’s side with Robyn and her children, while the rest o the family was on Logan’s side.

Kody refuses to live with Janelle in her RV on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

Janelle and Kody’s marriage has been in trouble since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused the family to be divided. Kody enforced strict rules, beyond the CDC’s recommendations, on the family, and Janelle didn’t want to conform and continued to visit her grandchildren. This caused Kody to come around less and less until he was exclusively locked down with Robyn in her house. Since then, Kody’s relationship with Janelle and her children has only worsened.

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Kody gets frustrated with Janelle for buying a fifth-wheel trailer without consulting with him first. The father of 18 thinks Janelle is not respecting his role as “head” of the family. Kody is upset with Janelle’s choice to live in the trailer. He admittedly doesn’t want “suffer” the consequences of her decisions by having to live in it with her.

But Janelle is firm in what she wants and unwilling to sacrifice her independence for him. She commented this season about how, if given an ultimatum, she would always choose her “children and dogs” over a husband who was hardly ever around. As the show continues, tensions between Janelle and Kody seem to escalate as Janelle starts to grow frustrated with Kody.

Janelle stands up to Kody in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 trailer

In the Sister Wives Season 17 super teaser (via People), Kody shows aggressive body language as they discuss their marriage over dinner. “You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage Janelle,” he tells her.

In the clip, he tells her, “Everything seems to be going bad here.” Janelle agrees that her relationship with Kody is falling apart. “If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore,” she admits in her interview.

In the November 8 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle upset Kody when she stood up for her sister wife, Christine, after Robyn accused her of lying. As more episodes go by, Sister Wives fans are increasingly convinced Janelle will end up leaving the family as Christine did. Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives Season 17 to find out.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

