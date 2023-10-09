The TLC star is being called out by fans for how he continues to treat his first legal wife whom he divorced in 2014.

On the heels of the Sister Wives episode titled “The Writing is On the Wall,” the Brown family remains more splintered than ever. The eighth episode of season 18 focused on Meri Brown telling her husband, Kody Brown, of her plans to move her clothing business to Parowan, Utah, full-time. However, his nonchalant attitude didn’t match the bold way he discussed her in the series’ confessionals, leading fans to claim he was “stringing” her along, calling him “cowardly” and a “wimp.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans put Kody Brown on blast for his ‘cowardly’ behavior toward Meri Brown

Meri Brown admitted to her husband of over 30 years that she planned on moving her clothing business full-time to her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Utah. She previously stated that juggling the two residences and businesses was difficult, and it would make more sense to keep them all in one place.

However, Meri was both fearful and hopeful of Kody’s reaction. She didn’t want him to think she wanted to leave their marriage and, on the other hand, wanted Kody to display some affection toward her when he learned the news.

Unfortunately, Kody’s “OK, cool” response wasn’t what Meri was looking for. His behavior infuriated Sister Wives fans, who called him out regarding his commentary on a Reddit fan board.

“I wish Kody would just tell Meri what he says in his confessional. It’s so cruel of him (and Robyn) to try to leave this tiny thread for her to hold on to,” wrote one fan.

“He’s literally too cowardly to say any of this crap to her face [he says in the confessionals],” penned a second viewer. “He tries to still have power over her.”

“If it makes no sense for Meri to have a home in Flagstaff, then Kody just needs to stop being a wimp and say that. Not in a confessional, not in a roundabout way, not to garner ‘Robyn’s respect’; say it to Meri in plain English like an adult who knows how to communicate,” slammed a third Sister Wives viewer.

Kody Brown won’t tell Meri Brown how he feels because he will ‘lose respect’ from legal wife Robyn Brown

Fans also debated a second intertwined issue regarding Meri Brown’s news. It came on the heels of Kody Brown’s confessional, where he discussed his legal wife, Robyn Brown.

“I’ve got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with, and I’m afraid if I abandon these women, she’ll lose respect for me,” Kody admitted. He admitted he worries about Robyn’s feelings for him because he has continued issues with Meri that he doesn’t plan to reconcile. Christine has left, and he is separated from Janelle.

However, fans were focused not on Kody’s indifference toward Meri for this segment. Instead, they were infuriated that he once again placed Robyn’s feelings above everyone else.

“He just said he doesn’t want Robyn to lose respect for him over it. What a coward!” exclaimed one viewer. “So he refuses to have the ‘let’s call it quits’ convo because of Robyn: I call BS, and I’m so glad we know that the OG3 all left him,” a second Reddit user noted.

“So there it is, he’s only tolerating Meri’s presence because he’s afraid Robin will be mad if he kicks her to the curb,” claimed a third viewer, who assessed Kody’s dilemma.

How many episodes are left of ‘Sister Wives’ season 18?

‘Sister Wives’ key art for season 18 of the TLC series | TLC

If previous seasons of TLC’s Sister Wives are any indication, viewers should be at the midway point of season 18. “The Writing is On the Wall” is episode 8.

Prior seasons of the series ran around 17 episodes. Typically, the series ran one tell-all installment at the season’s end.

However, seasons 16 and 17 have contained two or more tell-all episodes. Each member of the Brown family sat down with the series’s host, Sukanya Krishnan, and gave their views of their family situation. It is unclear whether Krishnan will return as the tell-all host.

Sister Wives season 18 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.