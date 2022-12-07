‘Sister Wives’: Did Christine Brown’s Marriage Begin With Her Proposing to Kody Brown?

The marriage of Sister Wives stars, Christine Brown and Kody Brown, ended in November 2021 after more than 20 years. Fans of the famed reality TV series are just now seeing how it all happened. According to Christine’s own admission, the couple had been experiencing problems for over a decade. While Christine noted that the last 10 to 12 years of her marriage were sad, the early years don’t seem too great either. In a recent podcast interview, Christine revealed that her marriage came about somewhat unconventionally.

Kody Brown once spoke about feeling “pressured” into marrying Christine

Season 17 of Sister Wives has focused on the unraveling of Kody and Christine’s marriage. During one of their many battles this season, Kody revealed that he was never attracted to his third wife. He went on to say that he was not in love with her at their wedding, and he felt “pressured” to bring her into the family. The comment felt incredibly harsh.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery+

Sister Wives fans jumped on the statement as soon as Kody uttered it. Some fans theorize that Kody felt like marrying Christine would help him socially. A Reddit user noted that Christine’s family, which had deep and important ties to their religious sect, would have raised Kody’s social standing almost instantly. They referred to the Allreds, Christine’s family, as “polygamist royalty.”

Did Christine Brown propose to Kody Brown?

Kody’s courtship with his first wife, Meri Brown, was pretty conventional. After that, his romances veered off into more unconventional territory. He had a failed courtship with a teen, and his relationship with Meri’s former sister-in-law had some clandestine elements before they ultimately married. She became Kody’s second wife.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

His marriage to Christine came about in a less traditional way, too. Recently, Christine Brown discussed her marriage to Kody Brown on Reality Life with Kate Casey. During the interview, Christine revealed that after a few years of friendship, she told Kody that if she was going to get married, she should probably marry him. Christine joked that Kody took her statement as a proposal. Maybe, though, he did. The couple married and went on to have six children before Christine ended the spiritual union and moved to Salt Lake City.

In season 1 of ‘Sister Wives’ Christine admitted she had turned other suitors away

While Christine had her sights set on marrying into the Brown family, other suitors did show interest in her. In a season 1 episode, Christine revealed that she had never wanted to be a first wife. She had so little interest in being a man’s first wife or an only wife that she turned suitors away.

Christine revealed that several men had approached her father about possibly courting her, but she had turned them down for being single. The mother of six explained her rationale several times over the years. Christine said she didn’t wish to “help” a man grow up as a first wife, nor did she want to be the source of tension and awkwardness as a second wife. The third wife, which Kody once called a “peacemaker,” felt like the right fit for her.