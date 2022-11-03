‘Sister Wives’: Did Kody Brown Leave the Church? — Christine Hints That Her Ex Husband Also Left the Faith

In a preview for the upcoming November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown says something that suggests that she’s not the only one who has left the faith. Christine may have slipped up and revealed that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, also left the church.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine Brown doesn’t want to go through the church to get divorced

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine decided she would leave Kody after nearly 27 years of marriage. Her sister wife, Robyn Brown, said there was a particular “separation procedure” that the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) members must undergo to be granted a divorce.

However, since Christine left the faith “a long time ago,” she didn’t feel the need to get spiritually released by the church. And since she and Kody were never legally married, there was also no specific date they were divorced. So she decided after her 11-year-old daughter, Truely Brown found out about the divorce that she would make it easier by calling her and Kody “divorced.” That was when she decided she was officially divorced from Kody.

In a sneak preview of the upcoming Sister Wives episode (Via ET), Robyn isn’t convinced Christine is released from the marriage to Kody. Even going as far as saying that until she’s physically intimate with another man, she won’t be technically divorced.

However, Christine’s other sister wife, Janelle Brown, disagrees with Robyn and is on Christine’s side. “I mean, as far as I know, it’s just that the divorce needs to be recognized. But Christine has left the faith. So she says it’ll be between her and God, and that’s OK. The rules don’t apply to her anymore if she’s not in the faith,” Janelle told the cameras.

Christine hints that her ex-husband, Kody, also left the faith

In the sneak preview, Christine explained that when he mother left her plural marriage, she left the faith as well. And Christine’s mother, Annie, didn’t go through a spiritual separation from her father. “Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we need to go through,” the mother of six explained to the camera.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Then Christine says something that makes Sister Wives fans’ ears perk up, “Neither of us are part of this religion anymore.” The way Christine worded it, it seems that Kody has also lost his faith. What does it mean if Kody is also not a member of the AUB church?

What does this mean for the plural family?

If the patriarch of the family, Kody, left the church, would this mean that he no longer practices polygamy? For many Sister Wives seasons, fans have accused Kody of acting monogamous with his fourth wife, Robyn. It wouldn’t be a far cry if Kody admitted to no longer being a practicing polygamist since his other two marriages are barely functioning.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

With Christine leaving, Kody had mentioned that he no longer wanted to “advocate” for polygamy. But does that mean he no longer has a reason to practice it? Earlier this season, Kody admitted to feeling like the “failed priest” of his family since Christine left him. Christine’s comment makes fans wonder if this means that Kody is now a monogamous husband.

Sister Wives fans will have to tune in next week to find out the rest of the conversation and hopefully find out the truth.

