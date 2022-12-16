‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead

The season 17 Sister Wives tell-all episodes are still a few days away, but the clips that are being released indicate that a lot of drama is about to unfold for the Brown family. In a recent clip, Meri Brown said her marriage to Kody Brown is over. Meri’s announcement will be the second of Kody Brown’s wife to flounce from their marriage in as many days. While Meri seems less commital about the end of her spiritual union than Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, there is some additional, concrete evidence that she’s over Kody in Meri Brown’s Instagram profile.

Meri admits her marriage to Kody is over

Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. In a clip obtained by People, Meri reveals, after watching a clip of Kody stating that Meri is free to marry another man, that her marriage to Kody has been over for a long time.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over, but she wasn’t completely committed to the idea. In the sneak peek, she did note that she was “open” to a reconciliation. Several Sister Wives fans took to Reddit to discuss the development, with a few noting that Meri’s words are the same as they have been for years. Is she done with Kody for real this time? While her words don’t indicate she’s closed the door completely, her social media movements might tell a different story.

Meri Brown is no longer following Kody Brown and Robyn Brown on Instagam

Who Meri Brown is and is not following on Instagram might be a better clue that the small business owner has wrapped up her tenure as Kody Brown’s sort-of wife. While Meri’s statements in the sneak peek clip are wishy-washy at best, her Instagram follow lists suggest Kody’s first wife might be truly done with Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

Meri Brown no longer follows Kody or Robyn Brown on Instagram. Who she doesn’t follow might be just as important as who she does, though. Meri has begun following several therapists and self-help gurus. She follows Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a clinical psychologist who deals with narcissism. Additionally, she follows Dr. Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist whose online content focuses on depression. She also follows self-help guru Professor B.

Which Brown family member does Meri Brown follow on Instagram?

Meri Brown has a fair number of followers on Instagram. Through Sister Wives and her LuLaRoe store, she’s amassed a following of over 700,000 on the social media platform. Still, she is keeping her following list very small. Meri only followers around 250 people, and not all Brown family members made the cut.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Aside from cutting out Robyn Brown and Kody Brown, Meri is no longer following her former sister wives, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. She’s also opted not to follow most of the Brown kids. She follows both Ysabel Brown and Gwendlyn Brown, two of Christine and Kody’s daughter. Yet, she does not follow Mykelti Padron or Paedon Brown. Meri follows Hunter Brown, one of Janelle and Kody’s sons, but does not follow Janelle and Kody’s five other children. She is also following Robyn and Kody’s daughter, Aurora Brown.