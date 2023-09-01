How much of the content shown on 'Sister Wives' is real and how much is scripted for the TLC series?

As Sister Wives season 18 unfolds, drama within the Brown family continues. This season will depict the unraveling of the polygamist family and how this shift affected all its members. However, in the first two episodes, there has already been a trio of lies eagle-eyed viewers have caught. How much of Sister Wives is based on untruths?

During the first two episodes of Sister Wives season 18, the Brown family was split over the holiday season. This piggybacked a storyline around the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when the supersized clan spent the holiday season at their respective homes.

The family was even more divided after Christine Brown left her spiritual husband, Kody. She celebrated Thanksgiving separately with her children, as did Janelle Brown.

Therefore, for the second Thanksgiving in a row, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown spent the day at Robyn and Kody’s home. However, footage from that meal appeared suspiciously like one from a prior season.

In a Reddit post, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the series’ latest episode reused footage first featured in episode 8 of season 16. Therefore, it appears that the series used footage from Thanksgiving 2020 to depict the 2021 holiday.

This piggybacks on another inconsistent fact from season 18. “New” episodes appear to contain scenes filmed in the winter of 2021.

Aurora Brown’s ear-piercing storyline: ‘Sister Wives’ Truth or Lies?

Kody Brown and daughter Aurora Brown during season 18 ep. 2 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ |TLC

The second episode of Sister Wives season 18 contained one particular scene that drew ire from viewers. Robyn and Kody’s 21-year-old daughter, Aurora Brown, was seen getting her ears pierced for the first time. She was reportedly 19 when these scenes were filmed.

The moment appeared out of place in the middle of dramatic scenes between Kody and Janelle. The father/daughter moment also drew criticism for Kody’s apparent favoritism of Robyn’s children over his biological clan.

In the 10-minute scene, Robyn and Kody drove Aurora to get her ears pierced. The Brown patriarch discussed how ear piercings were frowned upon by his faith and how he asked Christine, Janelle, and Robyn to take their earrings out when marrying him.

Now that his daughter was over 18, he believed it was OK for her to undergo this cosmetic procedure. Kody also praised his daughter’s obedience to him as the head of their family.

However, to contradict this scene. Aurora is seen wearing dangling earrings in an older family photo featured on Reddit. While it is unclear whether or not her ears were previously pierced, TLC suspiciously did not air footage of the young woman having the procedure done.

During season 18, episode 2, Aurora showed off small earrings in her earlobes. She excitedly showed them to her mother, Robyn, who waited outside while Kody accompanied thier daughter for the piercing.

Kody Brown reportedly creates scenes for ‘interesting storylines,’ says daughter Mykelti Padron

Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband Tony discussed the Brown family during a Patreon livestream on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. There, she revealed an interesting tidbit about her father, Kody Brown.

Mykelti discussed a Brown family rule that Kody Brown’s daughters couldn’t get their ears pierced while living at home. Scenes, where Kody took his daughter Aurora Brown to get her ears pierced contradicted Mykelti’s statement and caused her hurt feelings.

She clarified that Kody never accompanied his older daughters to get their ears pierced. Mykelti added that he also never encouraged closer relationships with them.

Most of all, she believed Kody agreed to film the scene because he was hoping it would create an interesting storyline. Reportedly, ear piercings are not allowed within the AUB (Apostolic United Brethren), a fundamentalist sect of the Mormon religion.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.