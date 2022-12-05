‘Sister Wives’: Everyone’s Confusion About Christine Brown’s Divorce Feels Incredibly Hypocritical

Christine Brown’s divorce has been the talk of the internet since November 2021. It has been the main focus of season 17 of Sister Wives. Several episodes have highlighted how Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown, Kody Brown’s other wives, feel about the situation. All three have expressed shock, confusion, and disappointment over Christine’s decision. Considering their backstories and shared histories, it feels more than a little hypocritical.

The cast of ‘Sister Wives’ were all confused by Christine Brown’s divorce news

Christine Brown’s divorce revelation was many months in the making. The mother of six has admitted to being unhappy for many years before finally deciding to leave. Still, her sister wives expressed shock and confusion at her decision to leave the family.

Robyn Brown expressed shock and emotional distress at the notion that Christine was leaving. In fact, she once claimed that Christine “didn’t even try” to make her marriage work. Meri, Kody Brown’s first wife, claimed she was angry at Christine. Frankly, the reaction was especially odd, as Meri and Christine had no relationship before the announcement and have had no relationship since.

Janelle Brown’s reaction was, admittedly, far more muted. Still, Kody Brown’s second wife had odd feelings about the decision. Often touted as the “logical” family member, Janelle claimed that she was shocked that Christine had finally opted to leave her marriage, even though she knew things weren’t working. She was especially concerned with Christine’s decision to leave Flagstaff, despite Christine’s very vocal calls for the family to return to Utah a year prior.

Shouldn’t Kody Brown’s other wives understand exactly where Christine is coming from, though?

While Janelle, Meri, and Robyn expressed varying levels of shock and dismay about Christine Brown’s divorce news, maybe they shouldn’t have. You could argue that their confusion, shock, and anger feel hypocritical. After all, each woman has been in the same position at some point, at least one with the same man.

Robyn’s argument that Christine should “try” to make her marriage work feels especially hypocritical. Robyn was married before joining the Brown family, and her marriage didn’t last nearly as long as Christine’s marriage to Kody. One could argue that Christine spent more time trying “make it work” than Robyn did in her first monogamous marriage.

Meri’s anger about the situation feels extremely misplaced. Of all the wives, Meri should understand Christine Brown’s position better than anyone else. They’ve been in the same place. Meri, just like Christine, was unceremoniously dethroned and emotionally abandoned by Kody Brown. Kody and Meri have no relationship and haven’t had one in years. She even admitted to a lack of physical intimacy for years before her catfishing incident. Meri’s anger toward Christine has us wondering if she’s really angry at herself for not making the same decision as Christine.

Janelle Brown has served as Christine’s confidante in recent years. One could assert that the sister wives are closer than anyone else in the family. Janelle’s response to Christine Brown’s divorce sort of reflects that. She was the only wife who conceded that Kody and Christine had been having problems for years. Still, she expressed shock at Christine’s decision to “quit” the marriage. Janelle should be able to commiserate with Christine, too. She, just like Robyn, had been divorced before marrying into the Brown family. Janelle’s first marriage to Meri Brown’s brother lasted just a few years.