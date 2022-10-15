‘Sister Wives’: Everything To Know About Meri Brown’s Bed & Breakfast ‘Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has taken over the care of her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, after her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom’s unexpected passing. The B&B has an interesting history within Meri’s family. Here’s everything you need to know about Meri’s B&B, from the history to the cost of staying there.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri’s B&B was a home built by her great-great-grandparents in 1870

After a lot of hard work restoring the historic home and turning it into a profitable bed and breakfast, Meri was finally ready to show off her “baby.” Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting was on December 13, 2017. Meri revealed that the home was originally built in 1870 by her great-great-grandparents, Sarah and Charles Adams. Check out Meri’s Instagram post below:

“This is an old family home of mine, built by my great-great-grandparents in 1870 and occupied by 4 generations until it sold out of the family in the 1980’s,” the Sister Wives star wrote in the photo’s caption. It was a “long time dream” of Meri’s to get the home back in the family.

“Located in the picturesque town of Parowan, Utah, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is nestled at the base of Brian Head Resort and is within a couple hours drive of several national parks. Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is steeped in history and is the original home of pioneers who established the Old Rock Church.” Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s website reads.

Meri bought the B&B without Kody’s help

It was back in Sister Wives Season 12 when Meri first brought up the idea of buying the home. She pitched the idea to her husband, Kody Brown, and her three sister wives, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. And their reactions all varied.

Christine was the first to immediately be on board with the idea, expressing how much she loved the idea. Janelle struggled to see the vision, but after learning about the home’s significance to Meri’s family, she understood.

Robyn said she would like to have Meri present a business plan to the family, saying that every wife wanting to start a business should do that. And while Kody claimed to be on board with the idea initially, he later went back on his promise to help pay for the home.

Since Kody was not interested in investing $40,000 into Meri’s B&B plan like he promised, she made it happen on her own. With the help of her LulaRoe clothing sales, she could pay the entire $80,000 herself. She then refurbished the home into a bed and breakfast, complete with antique furniture that fits in the home’s time period.

Meri’s bed and breakfast is named after her grandmother Lizzie

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s website reveals the inspiration for the B&B’s name. “Meri’s cherished great-grandmother, Lizzie, not only is reflected in the name of the inn, but her character is representative in the period furniture selectively added to many of the guest rooms; along with the great room shared by all our guests,” reads the inn’s website.

‘[Lizzie] married Sarah’s son, Will L, and lived in this home for much of her adult life. Lizzie was a passionate woman who cared very much for her community and its history,” the website reveals about Meri’s grandmother. Meri wanted to capture the “legacy of tenacity and determination that she instilled in her family” by naming the B&B after her.

How much does staying at the ‘Sister Wives’ star’s bed and breakfast cost?

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn has become a successful business for Meri, winning the title of “Best Country Inn” in Utah by the Official Best of America Award for three consecutive years. Sister Wives fans can stay in their pick of the four rooms for between $250-$300 a night. The four rooms include the ‘Grandma Room,’ ‘Sarah’s Room,’ ‘Bee Room,’ and ‘East Room.’ Each room has a large bed and its own bathroom attached.

‘East Room’ | Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

Of course, it wouldn’t be a B&B without the breakfast. “Indulge yourself with a phenomenal breakfast prepared by our fabulous in-house cook,” the website boasts. The guests’ reviews on TripAdvisor are overwhelmingly positive, stating that the rooms were clean and comfortable and that the breakfast was delicious.

It’s wonderful that Meri could get the home back in the family thanks to the support of her mom. Now that her mom has passed, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is now Meri’s link to her mother’s legacy and the women who came before that.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

