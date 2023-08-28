‘Sister Wives’: Everything You Need to Know About How the Brown Family Financed Coyote Pass

Coyote Brown has one wife and a whole lot of property in Flagstaff, Arizona. 'Sister Wives' fans are just now learning that the land the Borwns purchased in 2018 was owner-financed before Kody paid the loan in full. So what does that mean exactly? We have the details.

Sister Wives has followed the saga of Coyote Pass for several seasons, but viewers are still discovering new information about the property. While the season 18 premiere on Aug. 20 was disappointing, one interesting tidbit of information did come out of it. Janelle Brown let it slip that the Browns had an unconventional financing situation regarding Coyote Pass. Kody’s second wife noted that the original landowner carried the loan on the property. This type of financing is known as an owner-financed property. So what exactly is it, and why did the Brown family use it to finance their Coyote Pass purchase?

What is owner-financed property?

In the season opener of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown revealed that the original owner of the Coyote Pass property financed the loan on the property. The information was news to Sister Wives fans and has led many to question. So, what is an owner-financed property? We did a bit of digging.

According to Investopedia, owner-financed deals are real estate deals in which the land’s original owner lends the buyer the money they need to purchase the property. Instead of the seller getting a lump sum from a bank at the sale of the property, they receive monthly payments from the buyer.

A mockup of the Coyote Pass lots | TLC/YouTube

In most cases, these types of loans occur when a seller is interested in passive income, knows the buyer, or has a property that would generally be deemed too risky for a traditional mortgage lender. Unconventional financing can be advantageous for both buyers and sellers. Sellers typically make more money over the course of the loan through interest. The buyer benefits because they don’t need to meet the more stringent financing requirements seen with a mortgage lender.

There are some cons associated with such financing, though. In the case of Coyote Pass’ financing, the Browns had a much shorter loan repayment timeline than they would have had if they had procured a traditional mortgage. There also seemed to be additional stipulations attached to the financing agreement.

Did the financing really prevent the Browns from building on the property?

The biggest question fans of the series have is whether or not the Brown family’s Coyote Pass financing prevented them from building on the property while the loan was active. Kody once argued that building on the property could only commence once the loans on the property were paid off. Janelle seemed to attest to that notion initially but later insisted she could start building if there was a down payment available for her to use. Kody put an end to her plans, claiming there wasn’t money available.

So, could they build on the property before paying it off? It’s difficult to say, but most experts suggest it would be unorthodox for a seller to prevent new owners from improving on the property before it is paid off. Kody and Janelle may have been arguing that the property lines on the land could not be redrawn while the loan was active. Technically, that could have complicated the situation. We’ve never received confirmation on the issue and likely never will.

Does the family own the land now?

While Coyote Pass and its financing has been a topic of debate for years, the discussion appears to be over. The property is officially paid off. In June, The U.S. Sun reported that Kody Brown and his wives had paid off the remainder of their loans. As of early June, they owned the property free and clear.

Janelle Brown yells at Kody Brown in a screengrab from season 18 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Whether Janelle is still interested in building on the land is anyone’s guess. Sure, Janelle was the most enthusiastic of the wives about moving onto the property once upon a time. Things have changed, though. Janelle has officially separated from Kody and seems uninterested in revisiting her marriage. What that means for her long-term living situation is unknown.