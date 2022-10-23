‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Robyn’s Daughters Aurora and Breanna for ‘Mean Girl’ Comments About Janelle’s Living Situation

On the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and her daughters, Aurora and Breanna Brown come to visit Janelle Brown’s new fifth-wheel trailer. Some Sister Wives fans think some of the comments Robyn’s daughters said to Janelle and her daughter, Savannah Brown, were “mean girl” comments.

Robyn Brown, Aurora Brown, and Breanna Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle moves into a fifth-wheel trailer with her daughter Savannah

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle takes the plunge and commits to living on the family’s Coyote Pass property in an RV trailer in an attempt to get the family building. The mother-of-six and her youngest daughter, Savannah, are ready for the adventure. While Christine isn’t a fan of trailers, she’s happy that Janelle and Savannah are excited about it. “I’m impressed by Savannah’s attitude,” Christine muses.

Meanwhile, Kody’s attitude isn’t as optimistic. He doesn’t feel like he should have to “suffer” because Janelle wants to live in an RV on the property instead of in another rental home.

Janelle Brown, Savannah Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

In the episode, Janelle and Savannah showed Robyn and her oldest daughters around her new fifth-wheel trailer. Robyn’s 17-year-old daughter, Breanna, notices Savannah’s room has a bath. And Robyn’s 20-year-old daughter, Aurora, comments on the size of it. “A tiny bath, more like a foot wash,” she says.

Aurora then asks about the bunk beds in Savannah’s wing of the trailer. “Are these like gonna be for doggies?” she asks. But Robyn corrects her daughter, saying, “This is Savannah’s bedroom.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans call out Aurora and Breanna for being ‘mean girls’

While Aurora and Breanna’s comments about the size of the trailer could be considered harmless, some Sister Wives fans thought there was more to it. “Well not everyone can afford a mansion Princess Robyn and Aurora,” the Sister Wives fan wrote on Reddit. Check out the post below:

One fan agreed that Robyn and Aurora’s comments seemed to be a little condescending. “This is exactly why I disliked their comments. It felt like punching down. It’s always rude to enter someone’s space and criticize, but it’s especially rude when you live in a far nicer place,” the fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Aurora and Breana are mean girls. Sad to see, I was rooting for them.”

Kody laughs about the contrast between Robyn’s big house and Janelle’s RV

Kody and Robyn live in a 4,400-square-foot cabin surrounded by trees on four acres of land in Flagstaff, Arizona, with surrounding views of the area’s mountain ranges. The Sister Wives couple bought the lavish home for $900,000 in 2019. The house, built in 2007, features an expansive wrap-around deck, an outdoor dining area, and a four-car garage.

Robyn and Kody’s house, ‘Sister Wives’ | Zillow

The home boasts two master suites, three other bedrooms, and four bathrooms. In the kitchen, the luxury continues with a commercial-sized refrigerator and gas stove, underfloor heating, and a wine fridge. Kody and Robyn share the home with their children Aurora, Breanna, Dayton, Solomon, and Ariella.

Kody isn’t looking forward to spending time at Janelle’s fifth-wheel trailer. “The contrast I’ll be living in between Janelle’s house and Robyn’s house is gonna be so significant,” Kody laughs. “I get my exercise going up and down the stairs and down the hallway at Robyn’s house. I gotta come in here, sit down, and not be able to move my elbows,” Kody tells the camera.

When Robyn was discussing Janelle living in an RV, she said she doesn’t believe anyone should have to live in a trailer. Though Janelle wasn’t forced, she chose to commit to building on the family’s property to reunify them. Although Janelle is rethinking her marriage to Kody and even said she will choose her children and her dogs over her husband.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

