‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale

In the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, Kody Brown finally takes responsibility for an outburst during the family meeting. His fourth wife, Robyn Brown, immediately makes excuses for his behavior. Sister Wives fans are convinced this is proof of Robyn “manipulating Kody in real-time.” Here’s what they had to say.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody apologizes for an emotional outburst, and Robyn makes excuses for him

On the December 11 episode of Sister Wives, Kody gets upset after hearing that all his and Janelle’s adult children will be returning to Flagstaff, Arizona, for Christmas without telling him. He freaks out about the “betrayal” in an emotional outburst. Janelle gets tired of being “beaten into submission” and walks away. After reluctantly returning to hear him out, Kody apologized to the group.

Robyn excuses him, saying, “You’ve had a lot of rejection over the last year and a half, Kody. And so now, with this thing with Christine, it’s making it more in your face, and that’s hard. You want people around you to pick sides ’cause you’re going through pain.”

“Ladies, I’m really sorry. I just got caught in my emotion here,” he says. Robyn begins to correct him, saying it’s not his fault for these emotions.

“Robyn, I knew better than to do this, and all of a sudden, I’m sitting there realizing if you pick her, then I won’t accept you,” Kody says. She interrupts, “Kody, listen, if you hadn’t just gone through the last year and a half to two years with COVID with your kids, that wouldn’t hurt like it is.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans think this is proof of ‘Robyn manipulating Kody in real-time’

One Sister Wives fan believes that this interaction between Kody and Robyn shows “Robyn manipulating Kody in real-time” They wrote in a Reddit post, “Holy cow, they got it on camera. Did you catch it?”

The fan believes that Robyn excusing Kody’s bad behavior is her way of controlling the situation. The fan wrote, “Robyn manipulates Kody into thinking and saying what she wants. She does it with sympathy and sweetness. He absolutely flipped out on Janelle and threw a tantrum, and was horribly behaved. He recognized it and apologized, and Robyn swooped in to tell him he is justified in doing exactly what he did.”

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

“Robyn should have completely stayed out of a disagreement/apology between Kody and another member of the family. It’s not her relationship to weigh in on,” the fan concluded.

And many other fans agreed, saying that Robyn’s behavior was odd. “He’s trying to take some accountability, and she just drags him back down,” one fan commented.

Kody continues to defend Robyn in ‘Sister Wives’ ‘One-on-One’ reunion

In the trailer for the Sister Wives ‘One-on-One’ reunion, Kody continues to see Robyn as the victim of the family. He says he watched Robyn struggle as Meri, Janelle, and Christine didn’t accept her. Kody tells the reunion host Sukanya Krishnan about what he told Robyn, “That is where I was. ‘Stop groveling. Because Christine’s never gonna love you.'” Check out the preview clip below (via Facebook):

Meanwhile, Robyn claims that she is the only wife with an intact marriage because the other wives let him go. “They handed him to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him,’ basically,” she says.

When asked if Robyn is the “favorite wife,” as long suspected by Christine and many Sister Wives fans, Kody deflects. “That’s the most unfair question,” he says.

It has been long suspected that Robyn was the puppeteer behind Kody, controlling his other marriages through her manipulation under the guise of sweetness. It will be interesting to see what will be revealed at the three-part ‘One-on-One’ reunion.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.