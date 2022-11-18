‘Sister Wives’ Fans Concerned About Robyn and Kody’s Daughter Ariella’s Sleep Schedule

On the November 13 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Kody Brown reveal that their youngest daughter will finally have a regular sleep schedule after years of staying up all night. The Sister Wives fans debate about Kody and Robyn’s controversial parenting style and are concerned for the wellbeing of the 5-year-old.

Robyn says Ariella stays up past midnight

In a bonus scene from the November 13 episode of Sister Wives (via TLC), Robyn and Kody’s youngest daughter, Ariella, talks about her first day of Kindergarten. Kody asks Ariella, “How was it getting up early in the morning? Which you have never done in your entire life until now.”

Kody said he’s not “exaggerating” when describing Ariella as a night owl. “She has her biorhythms [that] let her sleep late. And to spare us so that we have the freedom and stuff like that, we’ve allowed her to sleep late. And I think this morning is the earliest she’s ever gotten up in her life and now she’s gonna have to do it for the rest of her life,” the father of 18 tells the cameras.

Robyn says that he daughter has always been a “night owl” from the time she was a baby. “She always could stay up really, really late, and then she likes to sleep in, and that’s changing one hundred percent. And that’s probably going to be really good for us, but I don’t know how she’s going to manage it,” she says. Robyn says that Ariella is used to getting up late in the morning, sometimes even into the afternoon.

‘Sister Wives’ fans concerned about Ariella’s sleep schedule

The clip of Robyn and Kody discussing Ariella’s sleep schedule sparked a debate in the video’s comment section. Many fans thought the discussion should focus more on Kody and Robyn’s parenting style or lack thereof.

One fan commented, “Why would you allow your small child to dictate when she goes to bed…bad parenting. You don’t allow your child to take a nap at 6 pm. Now they are worried about her sleeping. They should have nipped that in the bud a long time ago.”

Another fan wrote, “Tell me you don’t know how to parent, without telling me you don’t know how to parent.” And another person commented, “Why is the CHILD deciding when to go to bed and when to get up?”

Kody wants Ariella to go to sleep earlier

In the Sister Wives clip, Kody tells the cameras that he wants his daughter to start having a more traditional sleep schedule. He tells Robyn, “Because I want to go to bed early at night, and she’s the one keeping me up.”

Their 10-year-old son, Solomon, who was enrolled in school before Ariella, has a sleep schedule similar to Kody’s. However, since Ariella would stay up late, so would Robyn. Kody said, “Robyn and I weren’t parenting together at that point.”

Robyn reveals that she’s tried to switch Ariella’s sleeping schedule in the past, to no avail. “What she would do is that if we woke her up early, she’d try to take a nap. She’s tried to fall asleep early,” Robyn said. Sometimes she would end up falling asleep too early, like 6 pm.

Robyn hopes that Ariella is old enough not to need a nap and will go to bed at a “decent hour.” It’s a fascinating rare look into Robyn and Kody’s family life together since they’ve no longer allowed cameras into their home.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

