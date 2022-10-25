‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split.

Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | Janelle Brown/Instagram

When did Kody and Janelle’s marriage start having problems?

In season 16, Kody’s strict regulations regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) caused his usually steady marriage to Janelle to become strained. Kody put the health and safety of the family above everything, including the relationship with his wives and children. During this time, Kody stopped visiting his wives, Christine and Janelle, because he didn’t believe they were conforming to his rules properly.

However, the breaking point for Janelle was when Kody demanded Janelle kick their teenage sons, Gabriel and Garrison, out of her house because he felt like they weren’t abiding by his over-the-top regulations. Janelle refused and even told Kody to “f—k off.”

Kody and Janelle’s marriage worsens in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

So far on Sister Wives Season 17, trouble reignites when Janelle decides to move into a fifth-wheel trailer to live on the family’s Coyote Pass property instead of another rental in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kody didn’t think it was fair for her to make this decision alone, even though she paid for the trailer herself.

Kody, who has stayed almost exclusively with Robyn in their $900,000 home for the last 15 months, is unhappy about living in an RV with Janelle and their daughter, Savannah. It’s alright, though, because Janelle made it clear that she would choose her children and her dogs over Kody anyways.

In the super trailer for the rest of season 17 (via People), Jannelle seems to hit her breaking point. Kody’s body language with Janelle seems hostile and almost threatening as he tells her what he expects from her. But she’s not having it. “If he can’t handle my independence, I don’t know if this works for me anymore,” she admits.

At the end of the clip, Kody is upset with something during a family meeting with him and his remaining three wives, Janelle, Robyn, and Meri. He tells Janelle, “I just survived a really, really dark place.” She tries to be understanding, but Kody yells at her, “But you don’t give a s—— though, look at you.” That’s when Janelle quits trying to reason with him and just walks away.

Kody tells her, “You know, this is a really bad idea for you to walk off on this one.” But despite the threat, Janelle keeps walking and leaves the conversation.

Kody sits with Robyn instead of Janelle at Logan’s wedding

On October 22, 2022, Janelle and Kody’s oldest child, Logan, gets married to his long-time girlfriend, Michelle Petty. The entire family was there to celebrate the union in a lovely ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

With tensions high between Kody, his wives, and most of his adult children, Sister Wives fans were looking in the audience to see which of the Brown family members were in attendance. In one video, Garrison acts as the “beer” or flower boy. He hands a PBR to his dad, sitting on the left side of the venue with just his wife, Robyn. Check out the pictures below (via @withoutacrystalball)

His remaining two wives, Meri Brown and Janelle sit beside Christine in the front row on the right side of the church, along with Gabriel and Ysabel. There are many seats on the right side where Kody and Robyn could have sat.

The blogger Without a Crystal Ball, who posted the photos, wrote: “This is extremely odd given that Janelle and Kody are the mom & dad of Logan and would traditionally be seated next to each other at a wedding.”

Many Sister Wives fans are convinced that as he continues to prioritize his alleged “favorite wife,” Robyn, his other relationships have crumbled. It’s very telling that Kody and Robyn chose to sit on the opposite side of his other wives. Perhaps Kody is now in a monogamous marriage with Robyn.

RELATED: Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Janelle Brown Left Kody but Kept Her Coyote Pass Lot