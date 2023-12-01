Kody Brown's legal wife is put on blast by viewers who call her the reason his polygamist unions ended.

Season 18 of TLC’s Sister Wives documented the explosive takedown of Kody Brown’s family. Once hailed as a beacon for a functioning polygamist union, the Brown family patriarch has come under fire for his behavior toward three out of four of his wives. Subsequently, fans call his wife Robyn the “architect” of the family’s demise.

Robyn Brown is painted as the ‘fundamentally loyal’ wife of Kody Brown, but is she something more?

Throughout seasons 17 and 18 of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown has been put on a pedestal by Kody Brown. He praised his wife for being “fundamentally loyal” to the cameras and wives Janelle and Christine.

However, fans see Robyn as something more than the woman Kody claims was the only one he truly loved. They see her as the “architect” of the Brown family’s demise, sharing their thoughts on Reddit.

“You understand. You were the architect,” wrote one fan. “And now you get the prize. Kody Brown. Of all the poisonous prizes in the world to win – you get him.”

A second fan believes, “She was crying because, without sister wives, there’s no show and no more passive income from the other wives.”

“Meri telling Robyn to cut it out was gold. I almost wondered if it was scripted because it perfectly exemplified what the other wives have been contending with for years. She’s been meddling from day one despite her claims to the contrary,” a third viewer penned.

A fourth fan declared, “Robyn absolutely knew how Kody treated his wives; that’s why he ‘promised’ her, before their marriage, that if he didn’t love her, he would not put her through the bull**** he put Meri and the other wives through.”

Robyn Brown kicking and screaming against Kody Brown’s marriage breakups in season 18 tell-all

In part one of the Sister Wives season 18 tell-all, Robyn Brown claims she tried to get Kody Brown not to end his marriage to his second wife, Janelle Brown. She shared her feelings with host Sukanya Krishnan.

Robyn claimed to Krishnan that she tried encouraging her husband to mend fences with Janelle. “I was saying, ‘Go work it out with her. Go talk to her,'” she said.

She continued, “It’s weird to me because I kept saying, ‘You guys have how many years together? You have six kids. Yeah, that’s worth looking at. You know, I said that to him over and over.”

Robyn teared up, apologizing for crying before continuing her statements. “That’s worth looking at. That’s worth fighting for.”

She concluded, “I’m like, ‘Why can’t you just go talk and see if there’s something worth fighting for?'” she said. “That’s a long time. That’s a lot of kids. And to just like, you know, toss it to the side. I said, ‘That’s one fight.”

Does Robyn Brown maintain any relationship with her sister wives since their split from Kody Brown?

Christine, Robyn, Kody, Meri, and Janelle Brown photographed during the ‘Sister Wives’ season 17 tell-all | TLC

According to both Christine and Janelle Brown, neither has a relationship with Robyn Brown. The women sat down with Us Weekly to share their thoughts.

Christine told the outlet that she doesn’t have “any sort of relationship” with Robyn after leaving Kody. “I’m fine with that,” Christine said.

“I’ll continue to be amiable when we’re together. I have kids with a good relationship with Robyn, and that’s great. Go for it. But no, [I do] not personally [talk to her].”

Janelle echoed Christine’s sentiments. “I’m not going to seek her out. However, I do hope that at some point in the future, the children can be more reconciled with all of their parents. That’s what I hope for. But time will tell, and time is a healer, so we’ll see.”

Meri Brown has not revealed if she continues to speak to Robyn Brown since she left Kody Brown in 2023. She has since shared a cryptic message, stating, “My voice will be heard.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.