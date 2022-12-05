‘Sister Wives’ Fans Disturbed by Kody’s Emotional Reaction to 10-Day Separation From Robyn’s Daughter Aurora

Sister Wives fans are shocked by Kody Brown’s emotional reaction to being separated from Robyn Brown’s daughter, Aurora Brown, for only 10 days. For many fans, this felt like an overreaction, considering Kody hasn’t seen many of his other children for months without any reaction. Here’s what the fans had to say.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody, Robyn, and their kids get COVID-19

In the December 4 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn’s household gets sick with coronavirus (COVID-19). After 20 months of following Kody and Robyn’s strict coronavirus protocol, one of Robyn’s children seems to have brought the virus home from school.

Robyn and her 17-year-old daughter Breanna were the first to show symptoms, which led to the mother of five spending a day in the hospital. Soon after, Kody started feeling sick, along with 22-year-old Dayton, 10-year-old Solomon, and 5-year-old Ariella. The only one who didn’t get sick was 20-year-old Aurora, who decided to quarantine herself from the rest of the family in the basement.

“The whole family, with the exception of Aurora, got COVID. Aurora never got it because she quarantined from the family,” Kody revealed on Sister Wives. “I didn’t feel like Aurora could afford to miss school. And I didn’t feel like she could afford to get COVID,” he said.

Kody and Aurora sobbed after a 10-day separation

In the Sister Wives episode, Aurora revealed how she managed to stay healthy during the coronavirus outbreak in her house. “There’s a downstairs basement door to the outside. So anytime I left, I would go straight through there,” she explained.

While Aurora managed to stay healthy, she struggled mentally with the isolation of being away from her parents and her siblings. “Quarantining from my family and not being able to see them was very isolating and lonely,” she remembered.

Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

During Kody’s couch interview for Sister Wives, he began to cry, recounting the difficulties dealing with the family having coronavirus and especially being separated from Aurora.

“Somewhere along the line, there’s this one night when Aurora comes upstairs, and she’s like looking at us, she’s in a mask, 10 feet away from us, [saying] ‘I miss you guys.’ And we’re just sobbing, like, ‘Yeah, Aurora, I miss you too.’ It’s been like 10 days.” Kody said with tears in his eyes.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are disturbed by Kody’s reaction to his separation from Aurora

Many Sister Wives fans thought Kody’s reaction to being separated from Aurora was a bit extreme. One fan wrote (via Reddit), “Did anyone else notice that Kody said they were sobbing over the 10-day separation from Aurora while she was quarantining in the basement? I mean, he doesn’t see his other wives or children for months, but 10 days from Aurora is torture?”

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The Siter Wives fan pointed out how he was able to stay separated from his other children for months on end without any reaction at all. Another fan pointed out Kody’s hypocritical behavior in a comment: “Ysabel went and has spine surgery without her dad. Gabe, Garrison, and Savanah went without their dad for like 9 months. He’s so estranged from Truely that it’s like they barely know each other. Maddie’s daughter had a foot amputated and he was mad at Janelle for going to NC to help out. Leon came and went from Flagstaff, and he never met with them. But yeah, let’s cry because Aurora was in the basement for a few days.”

Many Sister Wives fans are disturbed and confused by Kody’s intense love for Robyn and her children while complete disregard and indifference regarding his other wives and children.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Christine Accuses Kody of Replacing the Family With Robyn and Her Kids in Season 1