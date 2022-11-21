‘Sister Wives’ Fans Find Old Cringe-Worthy Photoshoots of the Brown Family

Sister Wives fans dug up some old photos of the wives trying their best to show their sisterhood through fun photoshoots. Let’s take a look back at all of the strange and cringe-worthy family photos the Sister Wives cast took.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery+

Awkward posing with pregnant Robyn

Sister Wives fans dug up another awkward photoshoot featuring a pregnant Robyn Brown. In the strange photo, Robyn stands to one side as her sister wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown — look at her belly. Not only does the picture feel odd that all of the sister wives are all standing there admiring Robyn’s pregnant belly, the whole photo just looks very forced.

It appears that this would be when Robyn was pregnant with her first child with Kody Brown, Solomon Brown. Check out the awkward Sister Wives pic below:

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

One fan reposted the photo to Reddit, captioning the post, “This definitely takes the cake for the weirdest sister wives photoshoot, in my opinion.” The fan is wondering why the photographer decided it was a good idea for them to all stare at Robyn’s belly.

In the photo, Meri and Christine both do a good job of acting excited about Robyn’s pregnancy, but Janelle looks bored. One fan commented, “Janelle is the best part of this picture you can tell she just wants it to be over.”

The ‘Sister Wives’ wear red socks

Despite all of the wives staring at Robyn’s belly, this isn’t the cringest picture of the Sister Wives cast out there. While there are many photos of the Sister Wives cast, this one takes the cake as the most awkward of all time.

In this strange photoshoot, Kody and his four wives sit on the floor together where they have their feet together in the center. They all appear to be laughing or hiding their face from embarrassment. To make it even more strange, they’re all wearing matching red socks. Check out the image below (via Reddit).

Sister Wives fans were shocked by how the embarrassment is almost palpable just by looking at the picture. One fan wrote, “For some reason the weirdest part of this for me is that they’re all wearing matching red socks. Even if they were matching socks in a neutral color that would be less weird. The red is such a specific choice.”

All of the Sister Wives cast looks uncomfortable. One fan quoted Meri’s famous line, writing, “‘We don’t go weird’ .. yea .. ok.” Another fan used the family’s motto about love being multiplied and not divided, writing, “Socks should be multiplied, not divided”

Group foot photos of polygamists shouldn’t be a thing. It’s almost certain that this photo of them with their red socks together will haunt the Brown family forever.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

