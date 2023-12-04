Part two of the Sister Wives One-on-One dropped a bombshell that horrified fans of the long-running TLC series. Kody Brown reportedly melted his wedding ring from Meri Brown before marrying Robyn Brown as a way to break ties with his first wife. This heartbreaking information upended the oft-rewritten history of the reality show family, leading fans to claim “karma is coming” for the Brown family patriarch.

‘Sister Wives’ fans stand up for Meri Brown after learning Kody Brown melted down his wedding ring from her

During the second installment of the Sister Wives One-on-One, series host Sukanya Krishnan continued to pepper Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown with questions regarding their family drama. However, when recapping a scene from season 18, Christine revealed a story that sealed Kody’s fate as the series villain.

Meri cryptically commented on Kody’s new David Yurman jewelry, which he wore in place of the Claddagh ring he wore for years. His wives wore the same ring to symbolize their commitment to each other.

“So Kody and Meri had a wedding ring,” Christine revealed, claiming the incident occurred when Robyn joined the family. “He melted down the ring, saved the gold, saved the diamonds. Well, Meri found out, she’s like, ‘Well, where’s my ring? You don’t wear it anymore. He’s like, ‘Oh, I melted it down,’ just like that.”

In a Reddit post, Sister Wives fans shared their horror at Kody’s cruelty. “I hope Robyn sees how he rewrites history to protect his ego and hurt his wives. He is truly a villain. He’s going to end up alone and deserve every moment of it. Karma’s coming,” wrote one fan.

“Kody had the nerve to gaslight Meri into staying silent about the state of their marriage while he publicly humiliated her and acted like she was crazy. He has absolutely been an abusive POS to her the entire marriage,” slammed a second Sister Wives viewer.

Meri Brown was forced to share the story of Kody Brown’s cruel treatment

After Christine Brown relayed the tale of Kody Brown’s heartbreaking mistreatment of Meri Brown, TLC cut into an interview with Meri Brown. After the One-on-One special was taped, Meri discovered that Christine had shared this story without her consent.

“I am extremely frustrated right now,” said a visibly upset Meri in a TLC clip shared on Instagram. “That is my story to tell when, where, and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story, and now I’m being forced to talk about it. I’m not happy about it. It was not Christine’s business to tell.”

Meri shares that Kody said around the time he melted the ring that he no longer wanted her to “have a claim on him.” “Who’s to say that he didn’t just melt down our whole relationship at that moment? Symbolically, that’s what he did to me,” Meri says. “It was a very, very painful situation.”

Kody Brown didn’t want Meri Brown to have a ‘claim’ on him

Kody Brown discusses his marriage to Meri Brown during the ‘Sister Wives One-on-One’ | TLC

In the oft-rewritten history of the Brown family, fans noted the timing of this incident occurred before Meri Brown’s catfishing scandal of 2015. Kody melted his wedding ring from Meri seven years prior, in 2009.

Kody maintained that Meri’s betrayal of him caused him to pull away from him. However, destroying the symbol of their marriage bond appears he ended their relationship years earlier.

“This thing with Kody telling me that I didn’t have any claim on him or our marriage and him melting down like a symbol, like a very important symbol of our marriage, happened probably seven years before the catfishing,” Meri says. “And I spent those seven years trying to be in this relationship with Kody that he did not want to be in with me.”

Meri admits she sought friends online because she felt very alone in her large polygamist clan. “Because Lord knows I didn’t have any [friends] in my own family.”

