‘Sister Wives’ Fans Say Recent Sneak Peek Highlights Disparity In Kody Brown’s Marriages

Sister Wives fans have argued for several seasons that Robyn Brown is Kody Brown’s favorite wife. While the favoritism was apparent while the Brown family was living in Las Vegas, things seemed to really change when the Brown packed up and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. While the Brown family has insisted real estate and a better quality of life drew them to the Grand Canyon state, Sister Wives fans aren’t convinced. If there was doubt about Robyn’s place in Kody’s life, it certainly seems to have evaporated during a recent sneak peek from season 17. Fans of the series were quick to point out just how different Kody Brown’s marriages function. His fights with Robyn differ greatly from those with Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown.

Robyn Brown and Kody Brown’s ‘fight’ over Christine was hardly a fight

During a sneak peek of the season premiere, obtained by Us Magazine, Kody and Robyn sit down to discuss the trouble Kody Brown is experiencing in his marriage to Christine. During the “fight,” the couple doesn’t agree. Robyn, who married Kody in 2010, insists he should be putting in the effort to make his marriage to Christine work. Kody insists he won’t do the “walk of shame” by sleeping on the couch at Christine’s house.

While billed as a fight, the disagreement hardly seems like a fight at all, argue Sister Wives fans. Several Reddit users point out the argument was far more laidback and respectful than Kody’s fights with his other wives on camera. In past seasons and in the upcoming season, Kody has screamed, carried on, and stormed off on each of his other wives. The same has not happened to Robyn, at least not with regularity. The way Kody argues with Robyn might prove, once and for all, that Robyn is his preferred partner.

Kody Brown has had no issue screaming at his other wives

While Kody and Robyn’s upcoming “fight” more closely resembles a frank discussion about the state of Kody’s other marriage, it isn’t because Kody is against fighting dirty. Sister Wives fans have watched Kody verbally eviscerate his other wives when they don’t agree with him.

Kody has completely humiliated Meri Brown on camera repeatedly. He had no issue screaming at Christine Brown and Janelle Brown over the years, either. That doesn’t seem to be changing moving forward, either. Clips from the upcoming season show Kody yelling at Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

Seeing Kody calmly discuss his problems with Robyn was interesting. Still, the sneak peek has done little to change viewers’ perspectives. In fact, seeing Kody behaving calmly has only shored up their theory that Robyn is his favorite wife. Seeing the family patriarch’s demeanor toward Robyn highlights the disparity in Kody Brown’s marriages.

The Brown wives once said they avoided discussing Kody Brown’s other marriages with him

The Brown family hasn’t just changed how it is structured; the family has gone back on everything they said about polygamy in the early seasons of Sister Wives. The recent sneak peek from the upcoming season proves that they aren’t following even the most fundamental rules they once preached.

In the show’s early seasons, the wives insisted they actively avoided discussing Kody Brown’s marriages with him. Problems Kody was having with Christine or Janelle were, reportedly, not brought to the others for consideration or discussion. Kody and Robyn have clearly decided to break that rule. The most recent sneak peek isn’t the first time Kody has taken issues with one wife to another, though. It likely won’t be the last time, either. Unless, of course, Kody and Robyn decide to give up and admit they are leading a monogamous life.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on TLC on September 11. The season is set to follow Christine’s journey out of Flagstaff, but it looks like another one of Kody Brown’s marriages has hit a rough patch. Fans will need to tune in to find out what happens.

