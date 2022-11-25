‘Sister Wives’ Fans ‘Seething’ Over Robyn Brown Allegedly Kicking the Family Dog in Season 2 Footage

Some Sister Wives fans are freaking out over the season 2 footage of Robyn Brown allegedly kicking the family dog. One fan reposted the video in slow motion showing the alleged kick, and here’s what fans had to say.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ Season 2 footage allegedly shows Robyn kicking a dog

In Sister Wives Season 2, Episode 9, Robyn, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown are throwing a surprise birthday party for their sister wife, Meri Brown. Around the 21-minute mark, Meri walks up the stairs of the Lehi house and is about to be surprised for her birthday.

As Robyn is walking inside behind Meri, she’s holding the hands of her daughters, Breanna and Aurora, and kicks Meri’s dog out of the way while mumbling something under her breath about the dog.

As Sister Wives fans know, this is the same dog that belonged to Meri, Kody and their child, Leon (formally known as Mariah before their transition). A fan had reposted the moment in slow motion on the Sister Wives subreddit. Check out the video below:

For the people who claim that Robyn didn’t kick the dog, one fan believes that the dog’s body language gives it away. “It’s the dogs’ response to the kick that seals it for me. A dog that is redirected would not have that body language, it would not cower. She kicked that dog, plain and simple,” they commented.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Many Sister Wives fans have never seen this footage and were upset with Robyn. One fan commented, “I never knew about this. I disliked her before, but I am currently SEETHING.” Another fan wrote, “You can tell a lot about a person’s character by the way they treat an animal!!!”

‘Sister Wives’ speculate that this explains why Kody Brown doesn’t like animals anymore

As Sister Wives fans know, Kody was raised on a ranch around animals. And throughout the seasons, the Brown family always had dogs. In the Sister Wives episode where Meri’s dog dies, Kody is in charge of burying him. At the moment, he seems emotional while saying goodbye to the dog — clearly, the behavior of a man who loves dogs.

Kody and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/YouTube

Fast forward to Sister Wives Season 17, Kody suddenly loathes dogs. He tells Janelle that he will not be sleeping in the same bed as her two small dogs and demands she puts them outside to sleep. He tells her that it’s either him or the dogs. And in the end, Janelle chose the dogs.

Many fans think Robyn’s hatred of animals has also turned Kody into an animal hater. After seeing the footage of Robyn kicking the dog, one fan writes, “Oooooh. This is why Kody – after years of owning dogs with other wives – decided he hates pets.”

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

