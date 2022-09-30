‘Sister Wives’ Fans Speculate Why Meri Is So ‘Angry’ About Christine’s Decision To Leave Kody

In the preview for the upcoming October 2nd episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown finally tells her sister wives that she’s leaving Kody Brown. While all of Christine’s sister wives were taken aback by the news, Meri Brown had the most negative reaction. Sister Wives fans speculate why Meri had such an angry reaction to Christine’s decision to divorce Kody.

Meri is ‘angry’ that Christine is divorcing Kody

In the Sister Wives clip, Christine finally comes clean to her sister wives, Meri, Robyn, and Janelle Brown, about her decision to leave Kody. After weeks of waiting for the right timing, she reveals her plans to move to Utah with her daughter, Truely.

Of course, the news of Christine’s departure from the family after 27 years surprises her sister wives. Janelle is heartbroken, Robyn is concerned, but Meri is angry.

Janelle asks Christine, “How do you unravel something that’s been together this long?” She answered, “There isn’t an unraveling. It’s just going to look different.” Meri disagrees, “It’s not that easy, Christine. It doesn’t just look different.”

To the cameras, Meri admits how frustrated she is with Christine’s decision to leave Kody. “I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with this situation. It makes me angry.” She also explains that she doesn’t know if she will be able to consider Christine a ‘sister wife’ after her separation. Because to her, sister wife is a title that comes from being married to the same man.

‘Sister Wives’ fans speculate why she’s so angry

Many Sister Wives fans were shocked by Meri’s reaction to Christine’s decision to leave. On Reddit, Sister Wives fans speculated about why Meri had such a strong reaction. They believe that Meri is so bad “because Christine is doing the EXACT thing that Meri had convinced herself was impossible to do – leaving and finding happiness.”

“Meri has been utterly miserable for years, living off of crumbs from Kody and Robyn, but convincing herself that this is what she needed to do,” the Sister Wives fan writes.

“Now along comes Christine, who refuses to settle, and she is leaving with grace and class and making it look easy. Now Meri has to face all of those lies and delusions that she told herself about why she needs to stay. Meri doesn’t give a crap about losing Christine, she’s angry that she can’t delude herself anymore,” the post concludes.

Will Meri ever leave Kody?

Back in 2010, Meri agreed to legally divorce Kody for the greater good of the family. Meri, Kody’s first wife, had to divorce Kody to allow him to legally marry Robyn to adopt her three children from her previous marriage. However, Meri admitted that she could never fully recover from the pain that caused her to divorce Kody and see him marry another woman.

For years, Meri and Kody’s relationship struggled. But everything came to a head when Meri was caught having an online affair with someone she thought was a man. As it turned out, Meri was catfished by a woman pretending to be a man and was humiliated by the whole ordeal.

After that moment, her marriage to Kody was never the same. The already distant marriage was reduced to a platonic friendship. And for years, her marriage has remained like that. After over a decade of Kody not keeping her in the “rotation,” she’s had to watch on the sidelines as her husband gives affection to his other wives.

For years Sister Wives fans have been hoping that Meri would wise up and leave her platonic marriage to Kody. But now, it’s clear that Meri will likely never leave him or the rest of the family, no matter how hard it is on her. Perhaps fans are right, and Meri is angry that Christine had the guts to do what she couldn’t. Sister Wives fans must watch the rest of Season 17 to find out more.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

