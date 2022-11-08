‘Sister Wives’ Fans Spot Janelle Rolling Her Eyes at Robyn During Her Outburst About Christine’s Marriage

Sister Wives fans spotted Janelle Brown rolling her eyes at Robyn Brown during her outburst about Christine Brown’s marital woes. While Janelle managed to keep her opinions to herself, her facial expressions revealed how she really felt about her sister wife’s rant.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Robyn accuses Christine of lying about her marital problems with Kody

On the November 6 episode of Sister Wives, Christine told her sister wives that she sold her house in Flagstaff. With her Arizona home under contract and her new home in Utah ready to move in, Christine will be moving in a week. She’ll be taking her 11-year-old daughter and starting over in Utah, closer to her older children and her parents.

This information didn’t sit well with Robyn, Meri, and Kody. However, Janelle is thrilled that Christine found a buyer for the Flagstaff house. The rest were visibly angry and taking their aggression out on Christine. Kody is aggressive, Robyn accuses Christine of lying, and Meri is hurt and angry.

‘Sister Wives’ fans spot Janelle rolling her eyes at Robyn

On the Sister Wives Reddit, one fan pointed out a moment many viewers may have missed during the dramatic episode. The fan wrote: “I missed this the first time — Janelle rolls her eyes at Robyn during her psychosis. I’m loving Janelle this season!” Check out the post below:

In the uncomfortable Sister Wives episode, Robyn accused Christine of lying about her marriage timeline. “Because I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember Janelle and Kody making their relationship better than it ever has been.” Robyn said to Christine. When Robyn brought Janelle into the conversation, that’s when she rolled her eyes.

‘Sister Wives’ fans praise Janelle and Christine for their self-control

In the episode, Janelle demonstrated extreme self-control by not saying anything to Kody and Robyn. The amount of restraint Christine and Janelle practiced in that scene blew many Sister Wives fans away. One fan wrote, “They are dealing with such narcissistic people that Janelle and Christine know there is no point in saying anything they would just be wasting there [sic] breath.”

Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

One fan commented on Janelle’s eye roll. “Janelle’s subtle shade game (and restraint) are both strong,” they wrote. Many fans see her as a role model. Another fan wrote, “Oh my gosh, I loved this. Janelle is a quiet badass. I am going to try this in my life.”

While Janelle may keep quiet during the actual family meetings, she lets her feelings know more during the one-on-one interviews. She called out Kody for him choosing Robyn and her kids over the rest of the family. And exposed the truth behind Robyn’s downpayment.

She also backed up Christine saying that Robyn and Kody were trying to invalidate her marriage struggles. Fans believe Janelle’s behavior could prove that she’s the next sister wife to leave Kody. Audiences will have to keep watching season 17 to find out if she leaves or not.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

