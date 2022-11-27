‘Sister Wives’ Fans Theorize That Kody Brown Was Always a Monogamist

Kody Brown’s behavior isn’t improving as season 17 of Sister Wives progresses. In fact, fans think his motives are becoming more and more transparent as the days pass. Now that he no longer has Christine Brown to bully, Kody has set his sights on Janelle Brown. Some fans think he’s trying to push Janelle out of the family because he’s decided he would prefer to live a monogamous life. A couple of fans believe he was a secret monogamist long before Robyn Brown and TLC came knocking, though.

Fans theorize that Kody was a monogamist long before Robyn Brown came into the picture

While Kody’s actions seem to indicate he wants to be with just Robyn Brown, some fans think Kody has always skewed more monogamist than polygamist, at least in how he emotionally connected with the women in his life. Before Robyn Brown, they theorize, he was in an emotionally monogamous marriage with Meri Brown.

One Reddit suggested that Kody and Meri were the main couple in the Brown family before Robyn Brown. They think Kody only entertained his other two wives because of fertility issues he and Meri experienced and religious expectations. While it didn’t work out the same way in the end, it seems plausible that Kody initially pursued Robyn Brown for the same reason. Things changed somewhere along the way, when he fell in love with her.

Before Robyn, Kody did seem to spend most of his free time at Meri Brown’s home. He and Meri appeared more affectionate with each other than the other wives were with Kody during season 1 of the show. They seemed, in those early seasons, to be perfectly in sync. Trouble between the two picked up after Robyn officially joined the family and welcomed her first biological son with Kody, Solomon Brown.

It would make sense that trouble would eventually brew between them. Meri was used to getting the lion’s share of attention, leading to feelings of inadequacy and loneliness. If Kody’s always been a “one-woman man,” falling for Robyn meant he fell out of love with Meri. If that’s the case, it would make him less interested in spending time with her.

Is Kody so awful to Meri Brown because he used to love her?

Kody’s fondness for any of his wives is pretty questionable. Still, there is reason to believe that, at some point, he was less terrible than he currently is. Fans even theorize that his horrific treatment of Meri Brown might actually be connected to how he once felt about her.

While Kody favors his fourth wife now, before Robyn came into the family, Meri Brown was the “head wife.” Some fans theorize that Meri was the only wife Kody was in love with when he married her. That could explain why he’s so spectacularly harsh to her now. Kody pouted when Christine left and was recently pissed that Janelle Brown isn’t bending to his will. Still, he’s been the coldest and the cruelest to Meri. That could be because he was truly hurt by her betrayal and her plans to leave him behind.