‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think 1 Change Would Make the Tell-All Episodes Better Moving Forward

Sister Wives has officially wrapped for the season. While the seaosn 17 tell-all episodes were largely a letdown, it looks like TLC will give the Browns another chance to come out swinging. If Sister Wives is renewed for another season, a change to the tell-all format could make all the difference in the world. After so many years, fans deserve to see the now-disbanded plural family really duke it out.

The last two tell-all episodes have been a one-on-one format

Seasons 16 and 17 of Sister Wives brought back a beloved series event. After a few seasons’ hiatus, the show’s famed tell-all episodes returned. While both seasons offered the tell-all wrap-up, the format changed from previous years.

The end of the road. Don't miss all the #SisterWives season finale revelations when the tell all concludes tonight at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/uMTwyzexrl — TLC Network (@TLC) January 8, 2023

Starting in season 16, the Brown family no longer sat together for a roundtable-style tell-all. Instead, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown sat down independently with an interviewer for a one-on-one chat. The one-on-one structure could have created a more intimate experience, but it somehow fell short. Fans want to see a change.

‘Sister Wives’ fans want to see all of the Browns in a room together

The season 17 Sister Wives tell-all was a flop, and fans blame the format. So, could a different structure change things? Viewers think so. Shortly after season 17 wrapped, fans took to social media and Reddit to discuss what they did and did not like. Several viewers believe bringing the Browns into one room together would make for a more productive and interesting tell-all experience.

Fans note that the family used to film tell-all episodes together. They argue that the flow of conversation and real-time conflict made for better TV. We agree. The one-on-one structure of this season and the previous season felt contrived. It also allowed the Browns to avoid any hard-hitting questions with greater ease. We still need to find out exactly what the nanny does.

Could TLC change the format going forward?

While a group Sister Wives tell-all would certainly change things up, it’s hard to say if TLC would consider changing the format in future seasons. Presumably, the entire Brown family would have to agree to a change in structure. It seems unlikely that Robyn Brown and Kody Brown, in particular, would agree to that.

Reddit users posit that the couple prefers one-on-one interviews because it doesn’t allow the other wives to call them out on misrepresentations and blatant lies in real time. The three original wives may not be up to it, either, though. Meri Brown spent most of season 17 looking disinterested and bored when in the presence of the rest of her family. Christine Brown moved eight hours away to put some space between herself and Kody Brown, and Janelle has taken a quiet, dignified approach to her separation that she likely wouldn’t sacrifice for the sake of a juicer tell-all.

Still, Anything is possible. For now, fans will need to wait to see if TLC even renews Sister Wives for an 18th season. The network has yet to speak about a new season. That isn’t uncommon. TLC generally waits until a new season is about to air before announcing a show’s return. If they continue with their typical strategy, fans won’t know when the show will return until about a month before it does. Another Sister Wives tell-all is likely at least a year away, though.