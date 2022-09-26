‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think They Know Why Kody Brown Suggested Christine Brown Move to Saint George, Utah, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Distance

Season 17 of Sister Wives has largely focused on Christine Brown’s decision to divorce Kody Brown. During the conversation, Christine revealed to Kody that she was planning to move from Flagstaff, Arizona, to the Salt Lake City, Utah area. Kody, claiming to be troubled by the distance between the two spots, suggested Christine move to St. George, Utah. While it is true that St. George is closer to Flagstaff, fans of the series don’t think that’s the reason he suggested the city of 87,000.

How far is St. George, Utah, from Flagstaff, Arizona?

During Christine and Kody’s divorce discussion, she revealed that she was planning to move back to the suburbs of Salt Lake City. Kody was adamantly against the idea, suggesting a move to St. George instead. Kody insisted that the move was simply logistical, as the city is closer to Flagstaff than Salt Lake City, making it easier for him to visit Truely Brown, Kody and Christine’s youngest child together. Exactly how close is it?

A rainbow shines behind homes on a hillside during the western drought on July 20, 2021 in St. George, Utah. – An approximately 140-mile water pipeline is proposed to bring additional water from the Colorado River and Lake Powell in Arizona to communities in southern Utah. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

St. George is less than two hours from Las Vegas, where the Brown family lived for eight years before moving to Flagstaff, but it’s over four hours from Flagstaff, Arizona. While still a lengthy road trip, it is much closer than Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City is just over eight hours from Flagstaff.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think Kody Brown suggested St. George for Robyn Brown’s benefit

Before the Brown family decided to move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, they briefly considered moving to St. George, Utah. They ultimately decided against it. The exact reason for the move to Flagstaff remains unknown. Still, St. George was on the table, and there is a reason why.

Robyn Brown grew up there and returned to the area after her divorce from David Jessop. It is assumed that Robyn lived in the St. George area during her early courtship. She still has family in the area, too. One Reddit user believes Kody suggested the town, not because of the distance but because it would allow him to kill two birds with one stone. He could visit Truely while bringing Robyn along to see her own family.

Christine Brown struck down the idea of moving to St. George

While Kody liked the idea of Christine moving to St. George instead of Salt Lake City, Christine quickly struck down the idea. When Kody suggested St. George as an option, Christine said it was “gross” and that she would never move to the city.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Christine opted to follow through with her original plan instead. She purchased a duplex in Murray, Utah, in October 2021, just weeks after selling her Flagstaff home. Salt Lake City is an area where Christine has plenty of support. Aspyn Thompson and her husband, Mitch Thompson, live in the same town. Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, also moved to the area. Christine has extended family living close by. She revealed that the goal was to ensure Truely had a support system, and it looks like she has exactly that now.

