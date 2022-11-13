‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Robyn Brown Looks Eerily Similar to Kody’s Mother

Sister Wives fans can’t get over how similar Kody Brown’s mother, Genielle Brown, and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, look. The similarities between the two women are uncanny. Check out the picture of the two women below.

Robyn Brown and Kody’s mother, Genielle Brown, look similar

On Sister Wives fan pointed out that Kody’s mother, Genielle, looks the most similar to his rumored “favorite wife” Robyn. The fan wrote (via Reddit), “Kody married his mom, that is all.” The first photo shows his mother, who is also a practising polygamist, and the second photo is of his fourth wife.

Of course, many Sister Wives fans see the resemblance too. One fan commented, “Wow. I was wondering who his mom reminded me of & you’re are so right.” Anothr fan wrote, “I would love to know the psychology behind this and the type of men who do it.”

All about Kody Brown’s mother Genielle

Genielle met Kody’s father, William Winn Brown at the Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming they were both attending. The two married and just years later, Kody was born. The Brown family moved to Utah for a number of years before settling on their ranch in Lovell, Wyoming.

For years, Genielle and William were a monogamous couple. But after converting from Mormonism to the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), they decided to start practicing plural marriage. They added Bobbie Brown as the second wife and Sheryl Brown as the thrid and final wife.

Sheryl is Janelle Brown’s mother, who met Kody while visiting the ranch with Janelle. She wasn’t sure about her daughter joining the AUB, but after meeting Kody and his father, she eventually came around. So much that she ended up marrying William, making Kody and Janelle both husband and wife as well as step-siblings.

Kody’s father, Willaim died in August 2013 at the age of 73. And seven years later, in December 2020, Janelle’s mother, Sheryl died at the age of 76 years old. They were survived by Kody’s mother, Genielle and her sister wife, Bobbie.

Robyn is considered to be Kody Brown’s ‘favorite wife’

When Robyn was added to the Brown family as Kody’s fourth wife in 2011, she had preferential treatment by him. Kody has shown his favoritism toward Robyn in the extravagant wedding, 11-day beachside honeymoon, to the $900,000 home they currently live in.

Sister Wives fans are convinced that there is no hiding that Robyn has been getting preferential treatment. For years, the family denied it, but in Sister Wives Season 17, even Christine and Janelle have pointed it out. In fact, since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody has been spending his time exclusively with Robyn and her five children. Since then, Janelle and Christine’s children have gotten frustrated that their dad no longer making effort in their relationship.

While they will always deny the favoritism, there is no doubt it’s there. Either way, it’s interesting to see just how similar Robyn is with Kody’s mother look. Whether it’s pure coincidence or not, it seems like Sigmund Freud could be on to something after all.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

