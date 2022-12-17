‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Robyn Brown Revealed She Was a Golddigger in the Family’s Memoir

Kody Brown is no longer in a polygamist marriage. The Brown family patriarch has split from three of his four wives in the last 12 months, with his fourth and legal wife being the only one who has remained by his side. While Kody Brown and Robyn Brown certainly seemed to enjoy spending time together now, Sister Wives fans aren’t entirely convinced Robyn Brown wasn’t seeing dollar signs instead of love when she first met Kody Brown.

Robyn Brown said she noticed the Brown family cars when she first met them

In Chapter 4 of the family’s memoir Becoming Sister Wives, Robyn recalled her early interactions with the Brown family. After meeting Meri and Kody at a church-sponsored event, she agreed to connect with them again at their home, meeting Janelle and Christine Brown, too. A family member accompanied her.

In her retelling of events, Robyn pointed out that one of the first things she noticed was that the Brown family had three convertibles in the driveway. She recalled her cousin mentioning it to Kody, suggesting it might be time to buy a fourth convertible.

While Robyn insisted that she thought the family’s cars of choice were ostentatious and a bit too showy, Sister Wives fans believe she was thinking something else entirely. Reddit users believe Robyn might have seen the Brown family as a way of gaining financial stability for herself and her children. The convertibles she fixated on may have signaled to her that the Brown family had money. The money, Sister Wives fans theorize, is what actually piqued Robyn’s interest, not Kody Brown or polygamy.

Robyn Brown brought debt into her marriage to Kody Brown

Before marrying into the Brown family, Robyn Brown was operating as a single mother to three children. While Robyn hasn’t revealed much about the time between her divorce from David Jessop and meeting the Browns, fans do have some information.

When Robyn and Kody began dating, she was in a fair bit of debt. Robyn initially blamed the debt on her divorce. Starcasm revealed Robyn’s debt was mostly composed of store credit lines that were in arrears. According to the publication, Robyn owed Victoria’s Secret, Target, and Sears around $32,000. The debts were satisfied using family money.

Robyn had one failed business once she married Kody Brown but has not worked outside Sister Wives since then. Her jewelry business, My Sisterwife’s Closet, quietly shut down around the time the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. Robyn and Kody used money earned by other wives to purchase the Flagstaff, Arizona home they currently live in.

Are Robyn Brown and Kody Brown in financial trouble without Janelle and Meri?

If Robyn Brown was, in fact, a golddigger, fans theorize, she is in for a rude awakening now. With Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown all out of the family, their money presumably has gone with them. At different times, the three original wives were breadwinners for the Browns. Before Sister Wives, Meri and Janelle held traditional jobs, frequently more than one.

Since Sister Wives, Meri and Christine have leveraged their celebrity to advance in MLMs. Janelle has also opted to sell with an MLM in recent months. Assuming Kody and Robyn are left with only their reality TV paychecks, and whatever Kody makes selling gun accessories at shows around the southwestern United States, can they afford their lifestyle? For now, perhaps. If Sister Wives were to end, the couple, with several large debts to pay off, could find themselves in a precarious financial situation.