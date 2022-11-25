‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Robyn and Kody Were Intimate Before Marriage Because of Her Comment to Christine

In Sister Wives Season 17, Robyn Brown says something to Christine that backs up the suspicions that Robyn was intimate with Kody Brown before they were married. Here’s what we know.

Why ‘Sister Wives’ fans think Robyn and Kody were intimate before they were married

One of the main reasons Sister Wives fans believe that Kody and Robyn were intimate during their courtship was because they kissed before marriage. During his first three courtships with Meri, Janelle, and Christine, Kody abided by the conservative standards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS church).

He even taught his children the importance of maintaining the law of chastity. In one episode, Kody warned his older kids about “hormones” getting in their mouths from kissing and causing them to be attached to the person.

As mentioned in the Sister Wives 2012 memoir Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody revealed that he and Robyn sealed their engagement with a kiss.

Christine was heartbroken by Kody and Robyn’s premarital kiss. “It was devastating,” she said, “We didn’t kiss until over the altar because I didn’t feel right about kissing a married man.”

Not only did Kody break his rules about kissing, but because Robyn lived nearly 5 hours away by car, he would spend weekends at her house. Though Kody did bring some of his older children with him on the trips, many Sister Wives fans think sleeping over while unmarried isn’t recommended by their faith.

Robyn tells Christine that she isn’t ‘divorced’ until she’s intimate with another man

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown decided to divorce Kody. And Robyn disagreed with Christine that she could end her spiritual marriage to Kody whenever she felt like it. Robyn said that there was a particular “separation procedure” the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) members must go through to be granted a divorce.

“Christine saying, ‘I’m divorced,’ is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We’re spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce, then we have to go get their approval,” Robyn revealed in an interview.

She then said something that caught Sister Wives fans’ attention. “You know, technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she’s not divorced,” Robyn said.

Do Robyn’s rules apply in her own divorce?

So as per Robyn’s rules, does this mean that for her to be spiritually “divorced” from her first husband, David Jessop, she had to be intimate with another man? Some Sister Wives fans believe that this is more proof that Robyn and Kody were intimate before marriage.

One fan posted their theory on the Sister Wives subreddit. “I think she was ‘physical’ with Kody prior to their wedding. He traveled to see her, and she was in the nightly rotation,” a fan commented.

However, some fans believe what Robyn is trying to say is that in her divorce from David Jessop, she was legally married and legally divorced. And her rule of being “physical” with another man to be divorced only apply to “spiritual marriages,” such as in Christine and Kody’s case.

So that begs the question, did Robyn seek a “cancellation” of her spiritual marriage with her first husband, or was she just physical with another man, as per her own rules? Unfortunately, Sister Wives fans may never know the answer to that question.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

