‘Sister Wives’ Fans Upset Kody Harasses Truely About Not Smiling

In the November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown questions why his 11-year-old daughter isn’t smiling if she’s actually excited about moving to Utah with her mom, Christine Brown. Sister Wives fans are outraged that Kody constantly puts the adult problems onto his children by the way he “harasses” her about not smiling.

Kody asks Truely if she’s excited to move to Utah

In the November 20 episode of Sister Wives, Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, convinces Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to bid Christine farewell on the eve of her move. Kody and Robyn and their children, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella, show up at Christine’s house with long faces.

The awkward situation becomes even more so when Kody asks his daughter, Truely, if she’s excited to move. “Truely, hey. Are you OK that you’re moving tomorrow?” She replies with a quick “Yes.”

But Kody continues to pry, “Are you excited?” She says, “Yeah.” But he continues to stay there and ask the visibly nervous little girl questions. “Are you sure? Where’s your smile? No smiles about it, huh? I’m sorry.” Christine’s 11-year-old daughter shrugs and goes off to see what her siblings are doing.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are outraged by Kody’s odd interaction with Truely

Kody’s odd interaction with Truely didn’t sit well with most Sister Wives fans. One fan posted the moment on Reddit, and one fan replied, “His asking if she’s happy about moving made me cringe. He was hoping she’d say no so Christine would look/feel bad and it backfired on him.”

They continued, “Kody was obviously trying to make a last ditch effort to control the narrative. It kills him that his kids don’t care about him as much as their mothers and he’ll never admit that it’s his fault.”

More fans agreed that the interaction was odd for a father and a daughter. To many, it felt like Kody was a distant relative and not a father to Truely. One fan commented, “Yes. It’s clear from this scene that their relationship appears to be very strained.”

Christine thinks Truely is handling the move to Utah well

A week before this strange interaction with Kody, Christine told Truely they would be moving sooner than expected. She asked her daughter what she thought of the move happening in a week, and she just shrugged. When asked if she was ok about it, Truely replied, “I’m fine. I just didn’t expect it to go this fast.”

Christine acknowledges that her daughter isn’t “excited” about moving her entire life to Utah. “I just know that moving with her is the best decision.” Christine is trying her best not to “alter” Truely’s life too much, but with such a significant change, it’s inevitable. She’s just hoping that moving to Utah, where she will be close to her siblings, will benefit her.

Many Sister Wives fans praised Truely’s maturity because being dragged into adult problems is difficult on a child. Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives to discover how Christine’s move to Utah affects Kody and Truely’s relationship.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

