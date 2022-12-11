‘Sister Wives’ Finale Spoilers: Janelle Brown Is Officially ‘Separated’ From Husband Kody Brown

In the final episode of Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s 28-year-long spiritual marriage is falling apart. And in the preview for the upcoming Sister Wives’ One-on-One tell-all, Janelle Brown drops a huge bombshell when she announces she’s officially separated from Kody.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Janelle feels like she had to choose between her sons and Kody

In the December 11 episode of Sister Wives, Kody and his remaining wives, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown have a family meeting regarding the plans for Christmas 2021. It’s been a few months since Kody’s third wife, Christine Brown, officially divorced Kody and moved to Utah. Christine leaving the family caused the division in the family to be revealed.

Kody is estranged from his and Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel Brown, and most of his other adult children. And he’s demanding that his sons apologize to both him and his rumored “favorite wife,” Robyn, before they’re welcome in their home.

In the episode, Kody drew a metaphorical line in the sand when he told his remaining wives and their children to respect him or to “F-off.” Janelle seems to have chosen a side, and it’s not Kody’s side. “At the end of the day, I think I’d rather be with my kids,” the mother of six said. Kody worries that Janelle is choosing the path to divorce as Christine did. “Well, that’s what Christine’s decision was, too,” Kody said to Janelle.

Janelle officially announces she’s separated from Kody

According to the preview for the upcoming December 18 episode of Sister Wives, all of the cast members sit down for a One-on-One tell-all reunion with host Sukanya Krishnan. In the preview, Janelle reflects on her marriage to Kody and his angry outbursts in season 17. “He’s acting like he’s the only person who’s been rejected,” Janelle tells the host.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Finally, the host asks Kody the million-dollar question: “Where does the relationship stand now?” He answers, “I’m separated from Janelle. And I’m divorced from Christine.” Janelle confirmed her relationship status, telling the host, “Kody and I have separated.”

Where does Kody’s marriages stand with all of his wives?

Sister Wives fans have suspected that Christine’s decision to divorce Kody also opened the door for Janelle to leave. Kody and Janelle’s separation didn’t quite come as a shock to fans, especially after watching their marriage become more dysfunctional over the last few seasons.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

With Kody currently separated from Janelle and divorced from Christine, he only has two remaining marriages with his wives, Meri and Robyn. But how strong are those marriages? In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody admitted he isn’t interested in having any type of relationship with Meri.

Kody told the host in the One-on-One interview that he was considering reconciling his marriage with Meri, but Christine got upset by the idea. “I’m in the place that I might reconcile with Meri, and Christine lost her sh** that day,” Kody claimed.

However, Christine denies getting upset over the idea of Kody getting back with Meri. “That’s a lie. That’s not me,” she told the host. And Meri seems to be in the dark about the whole situation. “I never knew about that moment with him,” she admitted.

Kody Brown, Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ | TLC

After Kody enforced strict coronavirus (COVID-19) rules for his family during the pandemic, his relationships with the OG wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and their children have crumbled. Currently, Kody only has a functioning marriage with Robyn and strong relationships with her five children.

The Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One will hopefully provide more details about Kody and Janelle’s separation, and fans are eager to find out what happens next for the family.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

