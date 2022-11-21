‘Sister Wives’ Freak Out After Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About How Long Kody and Christine’s Relationship Struggled

Sister Wives fans are freaking out on social media over the tea Gwendlyn Brown accidentally spilled about how long Kody Brown and Christine Brown‘s relationship has really struggled. Her news upends everything you’ve seen portrayed on the TLC series for the past 17 seasons. Here’s the scoop.

Christine, Gwendlyn, and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Gwendlyn Brown is becoming the major truth-teller of the family

Gwendlyn is the fourth of Christine and Kody Brown’s six children. Ahead of her are Aspyn, Mykelti, and Paedon. Younger than Gwen are Ysabel and Truely. Throughout season 17, Gwen spilled several significant truths that have upended the happy family story Browns have painted for viewers throughout their years on reality television.

Christine and Kody’s fourth child spoke out on the paid creator website Patreon to share her experiences and answer fan questions on November 7. She revealed the now-infamous portrait Robyn commissioned of Kody and her children was “weird.” Gwen also revealed Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife, told her kids the others didn’t like them, which wasn’t true.

Gwen admitted her father, Kody, didn’t visit in the backyard during COVID simply because he didn’t want to. She also clarified that the family moved to Flagstaff so Robyn’s oldest son Dayton could attend college.

Gwendolyn revealed a new bombshell during the latest episode of ‘Sister Wives’

Gwendlyn Brown, daughter of Christine Brown | Entertainment Tonight via Youtube

In a Reddit post shared by fans on the heels of Sister Wives‘ November 20 episode titled “The Worst Goodbye,” viewers spoke of how Gwen quietly dropped her latest bombshell during a confessional.

“When Gwen walked up to Christine’s while everybody was helping her move, they gave Gwen a talking head where she said she thought her parents should have split BEFORE they moved to Vegas. Now that’s some tea. Also very sad because Gwen was about 8 when they moved to Vegas,” noted one Reddit poster.

“Christine said they have been struggling for 12 years and specifically mentions the marriage starting to struggle when she was pregnant with Truely. That was several years before they moved to Vegas and about the time they started the show. That was also when Succubus Robyn came on the scene and started transforming the situation,” penned a second viewer.

A third fan noted, “Yep, she probably saw the heartache it caused her mom and how little interest/affection he showed her compared to Robyn. Also, if she misspoke, she would have corrected herself or asked to reshoot it; no way she’d let something like that possibly go on national tv if it was misspoken. That’s the sort of thing you realize pretty quickly. They were in Vegas for like five years. That’s a big time chunk to mix up.”

“She specifically said ‘before Vegas.’ Despite how she [Christine] felt, she didn’t want the 4th wife. Did that matter to Kody? No,” a fourth fan deduced.

She may have also revealed Janelle has already left the polygamist clan

Janelle's not afraid to get a little nosy as she prods Christine about her future love life! #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/rRGoqL9dkO — TLC Network (@TLC) November 18, 2022

In a TikTok live, Gwen spilled even more tea regarding Janelle Brown’s status as Kody Brown’s second wife. When she was asked on TikTok whether or not “only Meri, Robyn, and Kody are together now,” Gwendlyn replied, “Yes. I think.”

Even though the mother of six has yet to confirm the news herself, fans hope Janelle reveals her truth during a Sister Wives tell-all at the close of season 17. In an upcoming episode, Janelle is fed up with how Kody behaved toward Christine as she exited the family and in their marriage.

For his part, Kody says of his marriage to Janelle, “I don’t think Janelle or I are being honest or realistic in this relationship as we communicate with each other about stuff.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

