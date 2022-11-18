‘Sister Wives’: Gabriel Is ‘Really Sad’ About Christine Moving but Would ‘Do the Same’ in Her Shoes

In a preview for the upcoming October 20 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s son, Gabriel Brown, weighs in on Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody. He said he’s “really sad” about Christine moving to Utah but doesn’t blame her. Gabriel said he would “do the same” if he was in her situation.

Christine says goodbye before moving to Utah

In the preview for the upcoming November 20 episode of Sister Wives (via People), the family meets one last time in Flagstaff, Arizona. After persuasion from Christine’s 26-year-old daughter, Mykelti Brown, the family gets together to say farewell to Christine. Check out the TLC clip below:

However reluctant, Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and four of her children, Breanna, Aurora, Solomon, and Ariella, come to say goodbye to Christine. The situation is “tense” and “awkward,” as most of the adults didn’t want to be there.

There is a clear distinction between Robyn and the rest of the family. On the other side, Christine is joined by her daughters, Truely Brown and Mykelti Padron, her son-in-law, Tony Padron, and her granddaughter Avalon Padron. Also on Christine’s side are Janelle Brown and her son, Gabriel Brown, who has supported Christine’s decision.

Gabriel is ‘really sad’ about Christine moving but doesn’t blame her

Of course, Janelle’s son, Gabriel, is on Christine’s side. The 21-year-old said, “I’m not really sad about dad and Christine breaking up. I’m really sad that Christine is moving.”

While he looks like he’s on the verge of tears, Gabriel doesn’t blame Christine for leaving her unhappy, loveless marriage. He said, “I’m not gonna sit here and blame her for doing it. If I were in her shoes, I’d do the same.”

Kody’s relationship with Christine wasn’t the only relationship to suffer because of his strict Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol. It was Kody’s blatant favoritism toward Robyn and her children that upset Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel.

Their relationship with Kody was never the same when they expressed their frustrations to their dad about his unrealistic rules. Gabriel is mainly upset that his father hasn’t tried to put effort into their relationship.

Christine was Gabriel’s ‘primary caregiver’

Of course, with Gabriel’s relationship with Kody damaged with no repair in sight, it’s only natural for him to choose Christine’s side. In Sister Wives Season 16, Gabriel spoke about how he considers Christine his other mom aside from his biological mom, Janelle. In fact, with Janelle being the breadwinner and working during most of Gabriel’s childhood, Christine was his “primary caregiver.”

Christine considers Janelle’s children her own since she raised her and Janelle’s children as a “bunch” and didn’t differentiate between them. So it’s natural for Gabriel to be upset that one of his parents will be moving away, especially after his father essentially abandoned him and his feelings.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

