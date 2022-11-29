‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown and Her Partner Beatriz Queiroz Are Officially Engaged

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown is officially engaged to her partner, Beatriz Queiroz. Here’s everything we know about the 21-year-old Sister Wives star’s relationship with her fiancée Beatriz, their engagement, and upcoming wedding.

Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s relationship

Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, came out as bisexual on her 18th birthday. Of course, her mom was in full support of her and had suspected it for a while. Gwendlyn first launched her relationship with her partner, Beatriz, on Instagram in May with cute pictures of them together.

On August 28, Gwendlyn revealed some big news. She told her followers that they’re now living together after only four months of dating. She captioned the photos: “Photo dump and great news! as of only 4 months, we live together!! #uhaul” Check out the post below:

On September 29, Gwendlyn and Beatriz celebrated their 6 month anniversary with an Instagram post with adorable couple photos. Gwendlyn captioned the post, “Recently celebrated our 6 months! she made chocolate fondue and i lost my mind at her planning skillz [sic] (feat. our song).” Check out the post below:

Gwendlyn announces her engagement to Beatriz

On their eight-month anniversary, November 28, Gwendlyn revealed that her and her partner, Beatriz, are now engaged!

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon account, the Sister Wives star posted a video update for her followers. While in the car with her mom, Christine, and her fiancée, Beatriz, Gwendlyn shows off her lovely square emerald ring framed with moonstone flowers, announcing, “Also, I’m engaged.”

In the video, Christine cheers about her daughter’s engagement and says, “Yay! We’re so excited to have Beat part of our family.” Gwendlyn says, “Beatriz is my wife, no, my fiancée.”

The rest of the video, Christine, Gwendlyn, and Beatriz discuss how nice it was to spend Thanksgiving together. Beyond her engagement, Gwendlyn was most excited that she was able to meet Mykelti and Tony Padron’s twin boys, Archer and Ace, for the first time.

Gwendlyn shows off her and Beatriz’s engagement rings

Later on her Patreon account, Gwendlyn posted a close-up of her and her fiancée, Beatriz’s engagement rings. Beatriz’s ring matches Gwendlyn’s emerald ring. Hers is a black band with green opal inlay with swirls of gold. Check them out below (via Reddit):

So what can fans expect from Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding? In the comments, a fan asked for wedding details, “Is this a forest wedding? I’m getting earthy forest vibes!!” Gwendlyn revealed, “Hell ya it is.”

Of course, Sister Wives fans were overjoyed at the news as well. Fans congratulated the happy couple and were thrilled to see Gwendlyn living life on her terms. We’re all looking forward to the forest wedding. Congrats Gwendlyn and Beatriz!

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

