‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Spills Major Tea About Her Dad Kody and His Wife Robyn on Her Unfiltered Patreon

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, from Sister Wives fame, is spilling all the tea on her Patreon account. The 21-year-old is not holding back as she answers her patron’s questions. And it appears she’s not a fan of her father’s wife, Robyn Brown.

Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

The Brown family is divided into two groups on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

After the explosive and dramatic November 6 episode, Sister Wives fans are scrambling to find out more information about the status of Kody’s marriages. The Sister Wives cast has non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in place, so they’re contractually unable to talk about the status of their marriages or anything that could potentially spoil season 17.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine leaves her loveless marriage to Kody. And so far, she has sold all of her furniture, packed up her belongings, and sold her house in Flagstaff. Now under contract, she will be moving in just one week.

Of course, Robyn, Kody, and Meri Brown are furious with Christine for taking her power back and leaving the family. It seems that the family has split in two, Christine and Janelle and their kids on one side and Robyn, Kody, Meri, and their kids on the other side.

Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, reveals family drama on her Patreon account

On November 7, Christine’s fourth child, Gwendlyn, decided to start a Patreon account for her followers. Patreon is a website for creators to build memberships by providing exclusive access to their fans and communities. With the demand of Sister Wives fans wanting more information at an all-time high, Gwendlyn seized the opportunity and is happy to provide the piping hot tea.

‘Sister Wives’ Savannah Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Mitch Tompson, and Ysabel Brown | Christine Brown/Instagram

After being bombarded with comments from her patrons on the first day, she’s upped the price from $2 to $5. Now people who subscribe to tier one can direct message Gwendlyn, asking whatever question they’d like regarding the show and relationships within the family.

Gwendlyn is exposing everything on her Patreon

In now-deleted Reddit posts of screenshots of Gwendlyn’s Patreon, she called out Robyn’s mean behavior and even said she’s “worse in person.” She also addressed Sister Wives’ rumors that her father, Kody, favors Robyn and her children. She said that she and her siblings have all confronted him on it and that he doesn’t feel any “remorse” about it.

If fans want to hear all of the family gossip, Sister Wives fans will have to subscribe to her Patreon. The exclusive content will also include videos from Gwendlyn talking about the episodes of Sister Wives.

This is the first time any Brown family member has spoken publicly against Robyn and Kody. Gwendlyn’s unfiltered answers to questions will make this season the most interesting one yet. Perhaps more of the Brown children will follow suit. Sister Wives fans are still holding out for Christine’s tell-all memoir. Until then, Gwendlyn is the insider fans have been waiting for.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

