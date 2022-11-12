‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Brown Thinks a Portrait Robyn Brown Had Commissioned Was ‘Sooo Weird,’ Fans Agree

Gwendlyn Brown isn’t interested in staying quiet about her famous family any longer. The 21-year-old college student has jumped on Instagram and Patreon to answer fan questions about life inside the Brown family, and she’s spilling all of the Sister Wives tea. Gwen has responded to plenty of questions about Robyn Brown, the wife fans like the least. She’s even shared her thoughts on the creepy portrait Robyn had commissioned for Kody Brown.

Gwen Brown reacts to Robyn Brown’s strange portrait of Kody and her kids

Gwendlyn Brown is spilling all of the Brown family tea on social media. Christine and Kody’s fourth child took to Patreon to share her experience and answer fan questions on November 7. One question that Gwen jumped on focused on a portrait Robyn Brown had commissioned for Kody Brown in the early seasons of Sister Wives.

The painting depicted a young Kody with the three children Robyn had before she and Kody married. In the photo, the children were far younger than their actual ages. In short, Robyn wanted it to appear that she and Kody had built their family together from the start when that was not the case.

When a fan questioned Gwen about the painting and her thoughts on it, she replied that it was “soooo weird.” She went on to say that she felt like Robyn tried to rewrite the family’s history by including her children in the family’s early life.

Fans have spent years discussing the famed portrait

Gwen’s reaction to the painting is the same reaction that fans of the series had. In fact, fans have been discussing the artwork and Robyn’s motivation for having it commissioned for years. Like Gwen, fans have theorized that Robyn was rewriting the Brown family’s history with the painting to feel included.

There is another problem with the famed painting, though. Robyn didn’t just try to change the Brown family’s history with the artwork. She also attempted to erase her children’s roots, too. Dayton, Brianna, and Aurora Brown were relatively young when they joined the Brown family, but they still had a life and family before becoming part of the polygamist household. By commissioning a portrait that attempted to override their previous experience, Robyn tried to steal their history. While Robyn’s children have never spoken publicly about the situation, we wonder what kind of emotional turmoil that created. Their relationship with their biological father, David Jessop, has not been openly discussed on Sister Wives.

Who is Gwendlyn Brown?

Gwen is the fourth of Kody and Christine’s six children. She appeared regularly in Sister Wives until the show’s most recent seasons. She was seen more sparingly on the show in the last two seasons.

Now in her early 20s, Gwendlyn Brown shares her life with fans and followers on Instagram. Gwen is a college student at Northern Arizona University and lives with her girlfriend, Beatriz Queiroz. In November 2021, the reality TV star launched a Patreon account. On Patreon, she has pledged to share insights into her family and react to old episodes of Sister Wives. Her first Q&A post had hundreds of replies.