‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Confirms the Flagstaff Move Was for Robyn’s Son Dayton to Attend College

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, confirms something that Sister Wives fans have suspected for years: The move to Flagstaff, Arizona was for the benefit of Robyn Brown and her children. Gwendlyn confirms that the move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff was for her oldest son Dayton Brown to go to the college he wanted.

Kody said the family’s move to Flagstaff was just for a change of pace

In an interview with People, Kody told the outlet that the only reason he’s uprooting his family and moving to Flagstaff is for a new adventure. “As much as we’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona!” Kody said in a statement.

“We are looking forwards to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views, and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff,” the Brown family shared.

For many of the children, uprooting their lives in Las Vegas and moving to Flagstaff was hard on them. Many of the children spoke out about it and were angry about not having a choice in the matter.

For years, fans theorized about why the Brown family decided to move from their comfortable cul-de-sac in Vegas to four separate houses in Flagstaff. The family gave some reasons on the show, such as Robyn being worried about her children being influenced by the culture in Vegas, ballooning mortgages, and Kody’s constant need for change.

However, the most probable reason for the Flagstaff move has always been that Robyn’s son, Dayton, was accepted to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. Fans believed that Kody would do anything to support Robyn and her children.

Gwendlyn confirms ‘Sister Wives’ fans’ suspicions about the Flagstaff move

Thanks to Gwendlyn, there is finally an answer to why the family uprooted their life. The Sister Wives star recently started a Patreon account, where she answers fans’ burning questions about the show and her family. She recently revealed the true motivation behind the Flagstaff move was Robyn and her children.

A fan asked, “Did the family really move to Flagstaff to escape balloon payments on the mortgages or for Dayton to attend college? Those are the two most speculated reasons.”

Gwendlyn revealed, “So the main reason I was told was that the market was kind of increasing, and it would be a good time to sell the houses and still make a profit from them. But I feel like the choice for Flagstaff was very much college related. Yes.”

Dayton is still living at home with Robyn and Kody

According to Dayton’s LinkedIn, he’s still in school at Northern Arizona University, pursuing a triple major in marketing, information systems management, and management. He also has additional certificates in business analytics and business leadership.

On Gwendlyn’s Patreon, one Sister Wives fan asked about 22-year-old Dayton since he wasn’t featured on Sister Wives Season 17. Gwendlyn confirmed, “Dayton is still here living with Robyn, don’t worry lol.”

Gwendlyn said that all of Robyn’s five children are still living at home in Robyn and Kody’s $900,000 home. She said, “He’s a bit of a hermit just [because] he has so many degrees that he’s studying for, which might be why people haven’t seen or heard from him online.”

For some Sister Wives fans, this information isn’t surprising. Kody has often shown his favoritism toward Robyn and her children at the expense of his other wives and children.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

