‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Reveals What Happened at Christmas 2021 After Season 17 Finale

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown reveals what happened to the family dynamic after the season 17 finale left fans on a cliffhanger. Kody and Christine Brown’s 21-year-old daughter explains what went down during Christmas 2021 after the cameras left.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

‘Sister Wives’ ended on a cliffhanger about Christmas 2021

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Janelle and Kody’s sons, Gabriel and Garrison Brown, were outspoken about their frustration with their father’s rules that went far beyond the CDC guidelines. They also openly accused Robyn of having a hand in the rules, which ultimately caused the dissolution of the family unit.

In the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, Kody felt “betrayed” that Janelle didn’t tell him their children were coming to Flagstaff, Arizona, for Christmas in 2021. Janelle disrespected Kody for not backing him up and having her sons apologize to him and Robyn.

Feeling pressured to choose between Robyn and Kody and her kids, she decided to get an Airbnb for her children for Christmas since they didn’t want to apologize to Kody. Janelle’s children would stay in Flagstaff with his ex-wife, Christine, and their daughter Truely Brown.

Gwendlyn Brown reveals what went down during Christmas 2021

In the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, Kody realized that his sons wouldn’t apologize and would rather come to Flagstaff without seeing him. “Maybe it’s too raw. Maybe we actually do skip Christmas together,” Kody said about Christmas 2021.

‘Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown | YouTube

Christine and Kody’s daughter, Gwendlyn, posted a reaction video of this episode to her Patreon, revealing what actually went down at the Brown family’s Christmas. “And we did. We skipped Christmas together,” Gwendlyn confirmed. “And we haven’t had Christmas together since,” she concluded.

Kody, Robyn, and their kids are separate from the rest of the family

Gwendlyn has revealed a lot about the complicated family dynamic in her YouTube reaction videos. Kody has gone from having four wives to having one. Christine divorced him in 2021, Janelle separated from him in 2022, and he and Meri divorced in 2023. Just recently, Kody revealed that he’s “basically monogamous” with Robyn now and isn’t seeking more sister wives.

Kody has given up on polygamy and has become estranged from nearly all of his children from his wives except for Robyn’s five children. Since he lives exclusively with Robyn and their children, he has a good relationship with them but not his other 13 kids, Gwendlyn claimed. The only exception is Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron, who continue to have a relationship with them.

More evidence of Kody and Robyn cutting themselves from the rest of the family is their company, Dabsark Entertainment, LLC, with just them listed as members. The LLC was registered in Flagstaff, Arizona, on May 17, 2022. Sister Wives fans noticed that Dabsark is an acronym for Kody and Robyn and their five children, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

With plural marriage behind them, Kody and Robyn have separated from the rest of the family. Now it seems that each wife and their individual family has been spending holidays on their own.

Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to return in September 2023.