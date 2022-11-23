‘Sister Wives’: Gwendlyn Says Robyn Wanted Her to Save Her Coming Out as Bisexual for the ‘Cameras’

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown reveals shocking information about her father, Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, claims that when she came out as bisexual, Robyn expressed disappointment that the 18-year-old didn’t “save it for the cameras.”

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Gwendlyn came out as bisexual to her family on her 18th birthday

Gwendlyn recently started a Patreon account, where she answers fans’ burning questions about the show and her family. The now 21-year-old walked fans through how her coming out happened with the family on her 18th birthday.

Gwendlyn revealed that months before her coming out, her family members in her household were suspicious she was more than just a strong LGBTQ ally.

Gwendlyn Brown, daughter of Christine Brown | Entertainment Tonight via Youtube

“Unfortunately, when I did come out, it felt a little bit forced because my household had been talking to me a in a very pressuring way, like ‘we know,’ a few months leading up to my self-epiphany,” Gwendlyn said.

“But my mom had gotten me a rainbow flag for my 18th birthday because I was a very loudly-spoken ally. I was not just an ally. And I thought, just right then and there. I should let them all know that I was queer,” the Sister Wives star revealed.

Robyn wanted Gwendlyn to save her coming out for ‘the cameras’

On Sister Wives Season 17, Gwendlyn’s mom, Christine, revealed that she knew her daughter was bisexual for a while before she officially came out. Of course, Christine is a strong LGBTQ ally and supporter of her daughter, even joking about her top three female celebrity crushes.

Christine Brown and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

While Christine accepted the news from her daughter with open arms, Gwendlyn claims that Robyn didn’t quite have the same reaction. “Once I had [come out], Robyn had said to me that I should have saved it for the cameras,” Gwendlyn said in the video.

Gwendlyn was taken aback by her step-mom’s reaction to her coming out. “[It] came off very disrespectfully, and I still don’t understand why she would have said that to me,” she said.

Is Robyn an LGBTQ ally?

Many Sister Wives fans are shocked that Robyn would say that, considering she was so supportive of Meri Brown’s child, Leon Brown (formally known as Mariah Brown before they came out as transgender) when they came out as gay. Now Sister Wives fans think that maybe that was just an act for the cameras.

Kody admitted that they adhere to “traditional” values because of their religious beliefs. So while he wasn’t initially on board with his child’s coming out, he realized it was an act of bravery. “It takes guts to step out and say this is what you’re feeling.” And because of this, Kody accepted Leon’s coming out.

While Meri struggled with her child’s sexual preferences at first, Robyn seemed to accept Leon with open arms immediately. Leon even said that Robyn helped them “the most” to learn to accept themselves.

At the time, Robyn was praised by Sister Wives fans for being the LGBTQ ally that the family needed. However, now Sister Wives fans think it could have been an act to make audiences like her more. If she were a true LGBTQ ally, she wouldn’t be asking Gwendlyn to save her coming out for the cameras.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

