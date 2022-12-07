‘Sister Wives’: This Is How the Women Make Money Outside of the TLC Show

The Sister Wives have been in the spotlight for more than a decade. Kody Brown, his three wives, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and his ex-wife, Christine, have made a fortune through their TLC show. However, they’ve also supplemented their income in various ways.

Here’s how the women of Sister Wives make their money outside of the show.

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

How much do the ‘Sister Wives’ make from the TLC show?

Sister Wives has been a ratings hit on TLC since it first debuted in 2010. Seventeen seasons later, the Brown family still brings in a chunk of cash from the reality show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, families on reality shows earn about 10 percent of the show’s per-episode budget.

To that end, TLC spends between $250,000 and $400,000 per episode. This means the Browns have made somewhere around $3 million from filming alone since 2010. This breaks down to $375,000 annually. The family also wrote Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, which is a New York Times Best Seller.

Still, with such a massive family, the women in the family have also had to work to ensure the family stays financially afloat.

Meri Brown has several streams of income

Meri, Kody’s first wife, who now has a platonic relationship with her husband, has several income streams. She has opened Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, a bed and breakfast in Utah. Meri purchased her great-great-grandparents’ home and transformed it into an inn.

In addition to the bed and breakfast, Meri is also a LuLaRoe Fashion Retailer. LuLaRoe is a company where people buy products and then resell them to friends, family, or social media followers.

Janelle Brown owns her own business

Janelle started her own company, Strive with Janelle, which consists of blogging and workout motivation. She has been transparent about her wellness journey and is a certified health coach. Part of her business model is “body compassion and accountability coaching.”

In addition, to Strive with Janelle, Janelle has launched a health and wellness program with her daughter Maddie to help others achieve their goals.

Robyn Brown has an online boutique

Robyn is probably the least active sister wife on social media. However, until 2019, she was the main force behind My Sisterwife’s Closet, the online jewelry and clothing boutique launched by Kody and the wives.

She’d written most of the blog posts and even launched her own line on the shop. However, the shop has been shuttered since 2019. It’s uncertain now, with Christine leaving the family and Janelle and Kody’s marriage troubles, if it will ever relaunch.

Christine Brown has a legal business

Like Meri, Christine is a LuLaRoe Fashion Retailer. She also does Cameos to stay in touch with her fans. However, Christine’s biggest stream of income comes from her legal business, CBrown Quest, LLC, which she launched in 2020 with the Arizona Corporation Commission.

When Christine left the family, the Browns took a huge hit financially.

