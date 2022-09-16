‘Sister Wives’: Inside Christine Brown’s $1.1 Million Home in Utah Post-Divorce From Kody

In Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown tells Kody Brown that she’s leaving him and moving herself and their daughter, Truely, to Utah. Here’s everything we know about Christine’s brand new $1.1 million duplex she moved into after her divorce from Kody.

Christine Brown and Truely Brown, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

Inside Christine’s $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah

Christine sold the home she shared with her estranged husband, Kody, in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $700,000, in October 2021. According to The Sun, Christine took that money and moved into her brand new home in Murray, Utah.

Christine Brown’s house in Murray, Utah | Scott Klepper/The Sun

The home is a two-story duplex, built in 2019, with two living units attached. Christine lives on one side of the $1.1 million duplex. Her side is still quite large, with 3,490 square feet, which includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home also features a built-in garage, a wooden deck in the backyard, and a basement.

The listing shows the kitchen has gray wood flooring, sleek white cabinets, countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is where Christine has been filming her TLC spinoff series, Cooking with Just Christine.

The bedrooms are cozy with gray color carpeting that goes throughout the home. Meanwhile, the outside boasts an earth-toned stucco and stone design.

Christine tells Kody she’s moving to Utah on ‘Sister Wives’

In a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives Season 17 episode, Christine tells Kody about her plan to move out of Flagstaff, Arizona, eight hours away to the Salt Lake City, Utah area.

Kody is entirely against the idea. “That’s sort of unrealistic for us with the situation with our kids. Do you have to move that far?” He suggests she move somewhere closer, such as St. George, Utah, where they lived for many years as a family.

While Kody isn’t happy about her taking Truely to Utah, Christine believes this is what’s best for her daughter. “What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system, where she is surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me,” Christine reveals.

Christine’s life post-divorce from Kody

After separating from Kody, Christine revealed that she donated all her belongings and old furniture to charity and has started over. With the fresh start in a brand new home with all new furniture, she’s been able to leave the past behind and move forward.

Christine lives near to her eldest daughters, Aspyn and Mykelti, and has been enjoying the perks of being a grandma or “Oma” to her granddaughter, Avalon. Along with spending time with her children and grandchildren, she’s been hanging out with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown.

The mother of six is enjoying her newfound freedom and is living her best life. Perhaps Christine will document her move to Utah on Sister Wives Season 17. Fans will have to tune in to find out more.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

